Arne Slot reacts to Mohamed Salah’s goal, confirms he watched Liverpool’s 4-2 win against Tottenham

Feyenoord manager Arno Slot, who is reported to join Liverpool after this season to take over from Jurgen Klopp, reacted to Mohamed Salah's goal on Sunday (May 5).

The Reds were up against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at Anfield and won 4-2. Salah opened the scoring for his team in the 16th minute, finding the net with his head, which the Egyptian doesn't do often.

Journalist Lewis Steele took to his X account (formerly Twitter) to reveal that Slot appreciated the goal and also spoke about his links to Anfield. Steele wrote:

"Arne Slot says Mo Salah's goal today was great- but he had to switch off after that. 'If the official confirmation is there and I am 100% sure I will go there, I will not only watch this game (Liverpool v Tottenham) but many more,' he says."

Expand Tweet

After Salah's strike, the Reds added three more (45', 50', and 59') before Spurs managed to pull a goal back in the 72nd minute through Richarlison. Son Heung-min further reduced the deficit to two goals in the 77th minute, but the north Londoners failed to add more on the night.

Following this result, the Reds are placed third in the standings and are five points short of leaders Arsenal. With two games remaining in the league season, Jurgen Klopp's men still stand a slim chance of winning the English top flight.

Up next for them is a trip to Villa Park on May 13, where they face an Aston Villa team, looking to secure their Champions League place in the coming campaign.

Arne Slot confirms intention to seek advice from Jurgen Klopp ahead of the Liverpool job

Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp sent shockwaves throughout the footballing universe in January when he announced he would be quitting his job at the end of the season.

Since then, the Reds have been on the lookout for the right man to take over from the German. It looks as though Arne Slot could be that man, and the Dutch coach has confirmed that he will contact Klopp to learn more about the Reds.

He said (via The Guardian):

"I think it's normal that if you go to a new club, and if that would be Liverpool, it is normal that you contact the former coach. I did this when I went to Feyenoord as well."

Klopp came to Anfield in October 2015 and has remained in charge of the team for 487 matches across competitions to date. He's managed to win the Premier League and UEFA Champions League trophy once each with the Merseysiders.