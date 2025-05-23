Arne Slot responds to Mikel Arteta saying Liverpool won the league with fewer points than Arsenal as runners-up last season

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has responded to his Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta's recent comments. Arteta pointed out that despite finishing second in the last two seasons, the Gunners had more points than the 2024-25 Premier League winners, Liverpool.

Speaking to the media, Slot said cup competitions are about being in the right place at the right time, but not in the league. He said (via BBC):

"Everybody has the right to have his own opinion... what he meant was: 'Sometimes you have to be in the right place at the right time.' I totally agree with him on that. Only not in a Premier League season. So in a Champions League, FA Cup, World Cups, then it is about 'in the right time in the right place'. In a season that's so long, then normally the best team wins the league."

Earlier this month, Arteta said (via The Telegraph):

"Winning trophies is about being in the right moment in the right place. Liverpool have won the title with less points than we have in the last two seasons. So you have to be in the right moment in the right place."

In the ongoing season, Liverpool have 83 points, with one game remaining. Arsenal finished with 89 points last season and 84 points in 2022-23, losing to Manchester City on both occasions. The Gunners will settle for second place for a third straight season, as they have 71 points this time, with just one match left.

Liverpool legend hits out at Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Former player Jamie Carragher is not happy with Mikel Arteta's comments about Arsenal having more points last season than Liverpool in 2024-25. The Reds legend opined that Arteta was trying to escape criticism. Carragher said (via Liverpool Echo):

"One of the worrying signs of a manager under pressure is when interviews become more about validating work already done, fending off mounting criticism of the here and now amid increased questioning about what comes next."

"Some of Arteta's most recent public comments have veered into that territory, making him sound more like a fan on social media perpetuating a series of complaints about injuries and refereeing decisions. Arteta comparing Liverpool's title-winning performance to Arsenal's runners-up spot in 2023 and 2024 on the eve of facing the new champions was not clever, either," he added.

Mikel Arteta is set to finish his fifth consecutive season at the Emirates without a major trophy. He has won the FA Cup and two Community Shields with the Gunners since taking over in 2019.

