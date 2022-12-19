"Arrogance does not work with me" - Argentina star Emiliano Martinez explains celebration after FIFA World Cup heroics

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez pulled off yet another spectacular performance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final penalty shootout against France, denying Kingsley Coman from the 12-yard spot. Martinez previously made an impact against the Netherlands as well, denying Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis from the spot during the shootout.

As a result of his brilliant performances throughout the World Cup, Emiliano Martinez was awarded the Goalkeeper of the tournament trophy. The Aston Villa shot-stopper pulled off his iconic celebration with the award, similar to what he did after winning the award in the 2021 Copa America.

Martinez, however, refuted claims that he did it out of arrogance. Rather, he claimed that French fans were jeering him while receiving the honor on stage, and according to the 30-year-old, his gesture was a response to the boos.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper said (via Metro):

"I did it because the French booed me. Arrogance does not work with me."

Emiliano Martinez has enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top in recent years. Two years ago, he was Arsenal's second goalkeeper and struggled to get regular game time under his belt.

However, an injury to Bernd Leno opened the glory door for him, and Martinez impressed greatly in the German's absence. Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta, however, reinstated Leno as the first-choice custodian once the former Bayer Leverkusen star was back to full fitness.

Martinez chose to move to Aston Villa and has since been a crucial player for the Villans, also managing to get a call-up to the Argentina team. Martinez helped the team win the Copa America last year and also played a starring role in the 2022 FIFA World Cup win.

Apart from his penalty shootout heroics, Martinez's extraordinary save from Randal Kolo Muani in the dying seconds of extra time was crucial.

Emiliano Martinez reacted to Argentina's nerve-wracking FIFA World Cup final win

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Emiliano Martinez

The FIFA World Cup final clash between Argentina and France was not for the faint-hearted. The clash was one to be remembered for the ages, and such an enthralling encounter is hard to recount from recent times.

Emiliano Martinez reacted to the game, saying after his team's win (via Mint):

"Two crappy shots and they (France) levelled. They give them another penalty, they scored. Thank God later I did my thing, what I dreamed of."

