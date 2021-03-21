Arsenal 2021/22 kit update: Leaked pictures of reported home and away kits for next season

Arsenal's 2021/22 home and away kits have been leaked on social media, with the Gunners paying homage to past renditions of their kits.

The home kit is the traditional red and white and has similar design features to Arsenal's home kit from the 2010-11 season, with Adidas adding navy blue stripes at the end of the sleeves and collar.

As for the away kit, the Gunners have rolled back the years even further, paying tribute to the club's away kits back in the 1970's and 80's. The shirt is yellow with navy blue used for the logos and the trim. The club crest is also changed, with Arsenal opting to use the throwback cannon as their emblem.

Arsenal’s potential shirts for next season, looking very good! 🤤



(Edits by @afcxman) pic.twitter.com/bzGjSg2xLz — Evan Cøøper (@Lacazest) March 19, 2021

Both kits have been received fairly well by the Gunners' faithful, as the fans seem to appreciate the nostalgia that Arsenal are trying to bring back with the kit designs.

Arsenal have had an underwhelming season so far

Mikel Arteta has some work to do

Mikel Arteta's side have not had the best of campaigns so far. The Gunners had a torrid first half of the season, which has now left them in 10th in the Premier League. Although their form did pick up at the start of 2021, Arsenal have not been able to make up any ground towards the top of the table.

The Gunners face 5th placed West Ham on Sunday, with a win taking them to within four points of the Hammers. Mikel Arteta's side have been in good form of late, barring an inconsequential loss against Olympiakos in the UEFA Europa League. Arteta will hope his side can continue their good run of form as they try and make a late run to finish in the top 6.

Arsenal are also in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, having beaten Olympiakos 3-2 on aggregate over two legs. The Gunners face Slavia Prague in what is sure to be a tricky fixture for Mikel Arteta's side. The Spaniard will know that winning the Europa League is Arsenal's best chance of qualifying for Champions League football next season.

Arteta spoke after Arsenal's loss against Olympiakos. He told Sky Sports:

"Not acceptable. Our demands internally and individually have to be much higher than that. We cannot just accept losing a game. We are qualified, we are happy. But we know if we continue to do that we will be in trouble."

Arteta on summer transfers: "We are planning everything for the summer, the same with the board, with Vinai [Venkatesham], with Tim [Lewis], & with the owners. We are very clear on how we want to do it" #Arsenal pic.twitter.com/vtkGhrSbVJ — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) March 19, 2021