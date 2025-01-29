Arsenal have £60m bid for PL superstar rejected as rivals unhappy with timing of bid: Reports

Arsenal have seen a bid of £60 million for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins turned down by the Premier League side, as per Fabrizio Romano. Villa are unhappy with the timing of the bid lodged by the Gunners ahead of a crucial UEFA Champions League match.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reiterated in recent weeks that he intends for his side to sign a new striker this month amid a spate of injuries. After links to Benjamin Sesko and Alexander Isak bore no fruit, the Gunners submitted an offer of £60 million to sign Watkins.

Aston Villa are unlikely to sanction the sale of England international Ollie Watkins this month, particularly as they prepare to face Celtic in the UEFA Champions League. They are also in talks with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr over a move for Colombian striker Jhon Duran away from Villa Park.

Arsenal have been left light in attack by the season-ending knee injury picked up by Gabriel Jesus this month. Adding this to the continued absence of England international Bukayo Saka caused the Gunners to consider their options in the market.

Ollie Watkins has been one of the Premier League's most impressive strikers in recent seasons, and has 10 goals and five assists in the league this season. The Englishman has scored against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in each of the last two seasons, and the club are aware of his capabilities.

Aston Villa are interested in Chelsea star Joao Felix and could move for him if they manage to sell one of Duran or Watkins this month. They are unlikely to sell the more experienced of the duo, and it remains to be seen if the Gunners submit another bid to sign him.

Arsenal offered chance to sign former Premier League flop - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly been offered an opportunity to sign Fiorentina striker Moise Kean this month as they look to reinforce their frontline. The Gunners are in the market for a new striker following a season-ending knee injury to Gabriel Jesus earlier this month.

TBR Football has reported that Mikel Arteta's side have been offered a chance to sign Italian striker Kean, who had an unremarkable spell in the Premier League in the past. The 24-year-old was with Everton between 2019 and 2023, scoring four goals in 39 appearances for the Toffees as he spent most of his time away on loan.

Moise Kean has matured in Italy and has found the net 16 times in 26 appearances this season. The Gunners may look to take a punt on him or the duo of Mateo Retegui and Manfred Ugalde, who have also been offered to them.

