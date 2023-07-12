Arsenal accidentally leak image of new signing in home kit on website

Arsenal leaked an image of Jurrien Timber in the home kit on the club's website. The Gunners uploaded Timber's banner accidentally.

While the club took down the banner immediately, eagle-eyed fans spotted it and downloaded it. The image has since spread across social media.

A deal for Timber has reportedly been completed with the medical also done. However, the Gunners are yet to announce anything as they never announce any signing before all the delicacies are concluded.

Timber, a Dutch international, has already bid goodbye to the Netherlands. His family reportedly held a farewell party for the player as well. Timber, 22, made 47 appearances for Ajax across competitions during the 2022-23 season. He is set to pen a deal worth €40 million for Arsenal and will reportedly sign until 2028. The player will receive a €5 million signing bonus as well.

The Gunners already have the likes of William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Jakub Kiwior in their back line. A ball-playing central defender like Timber will further strengthen Mikel Arteta's pool of talents.

Ben Jacobs provided an update on Arsenal's pursuit of Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni has been linked with a shock move to the Gunners. The Frenchman joined Real Madrid last season and has since made 50 appearances across competitions for Los Blancos, providing four assists.

Many consider him the heart of Madrid's future midfield along with the likes of Eduardo Camavinga and the newly-signed Jude Bellingham. Journalist Ben Jacobs provided an update on Tchouameni potentially moving to the Emirates.

Granit Xhaka has left the club to join Bayer Leverkusen and Thomas Partey has also been linked with an exit. While the Gunners are on the verge of completing a deal for Declan Rice, Jacobs said that it's unlikely Tchouameni will move to north London.

Speaking on the matter, Jacobs said (via Six Sports):

"I don’t see Tchouameni coming to the Premier League this window. I think from Arsenal’s point of view, it’s very possible that they add another midfielder, especially if Partey goes. And he does have an offer on the table from Saudi ."

He added:

“But because Xhaka went to Leverkusen, then T Partey, if he goes too, Arsenal will free up that midfield to bring in one more. And I think, rather than Tchouameni, it’s probably Lavia that might be one to watch.”

The Gunners are back in the UEFA Champions League this season. Apart from that, Mikel Arteta's side are also keen on improving their second-place Premier League finish in 2022-23. Hence, they are making the necessary moves in the transfer market as a result.

