Arsenal ace Bukayo Saka makes interesting choice between winning Champions League or FIFA World Cup

Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka has made an interesting choice between winning the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA World Cup.

Saka, 22, has been one of the key players for club and country. He played all 38 Premier League games for the Gunners in the last two seasons. Saka's 14 goals and 11 assists last season played a key role in Mikel Arteta's side finishing second last campaign.

The attacker has continued in the same vein this season, bagging three goals and two assists in six league games. He also netted in his team's 4-0 UEFA Champions League opener in midweek at home to PSV Eindhoven.

Saka has also been a key player for Gareth Southgate's England side. He scored thrice and assisted once in five games as The Three Lions made the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals. The attacker has also bagged four goals and an assist in the ongoing UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers.

During a fun question and answer session on GOAL, Saka was asked a series of questions where he had to make a pick between two choices. Asked to choose between winning the UEFA Champions League thrice and the FIFA World Cup once, the Englishman chose the former.

In other responses, Saka choose 'twice as fast' between 'twice as fast' or 'twice as strong', 'score' between 'score' and 'assist', and 'score an own goal and win' between that option and 'score and lose'. He also chose Beyonce instead of Taylor Swift in the fun segment.

What is Bukayo Saka's record for Arsenal and England?

Bukayo Saka (centre)

Bukayo Saka has been a solid performer for club and country. Since climbing up the ranks for Arsenal, the 22-year-old has bagged 42 goals and 44 assists in 187 games across competitions since his debut in the 2018-19 season.

For England, Saka has 11 goals and seven assists in 30 games. That includes his first Three Lions hat-trick in the 7-0 home win over North Macedonia in the ongoing UEFA Euro 2026 qualifiers in June.

The youngster is yet to win silverware with England - missing a penalty in the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy on penalties. However, he has won three titles with Arsenal - two FA Community Shields and the FA Cup.