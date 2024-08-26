Arsenal ace Leandro Trossard makes feelings clear about being used as impact substitute by Mikel Arteta

Leandro Trossard is happy to continue as an impact sub for Arsenal after coming off the bench and netting in their 2-0 win against Aston Villa. The Belgian attacker is playing backup to Gabriel Martinelli, who Mikel Arteta has preferred to start.

The 29-year-old has no issues playing the super sub role as he did against Villa. He told the club's media:

"I know the competition in the team and it pushes everyone to go onto the next level and as I said before, I’m very happy to have an impact and help the team."

Trossard entered the fray in the 65th minute of Arsenal's win away at Villa Park and was on the scoresheet two minutes later. He also played a role in Thomas Partey's strike, doubling his side's lead.

Martinelli has failed to score or assist in games against Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-0 win) and Villa. The Brazilian attacker spent last season rotating with Trossard, who arguably outperformed him.

Trossard was one of Arsenal's top scorers and most important players as they took Manchester City all the way in the Premier League title race. He posted 17 goals and two assists in 46 games across competitions, offering versatility by also playing up top.

"He showed his quality" - Leandro Trossard wowed by David Raya's super save in Arsenal win vs. Aston Villa

David Raya produced a stunning stop to deny Ollie Watkins (Image - Getty)

David Raya produced a save that could go down as the best save of the season as Arsenal beat Villa. Amadou Onana's long-range effort rattled off the bar, and Ollie Watkins pounced, trying to head home.

However, Raya denied the English striker from point-blank range before Trossard and Partey struck. It was a superb piece of goalkeeping from the former Brentford goalkeeper who joined permanently this summer.

Trossard waxed lyrical about Raya's save in his interview with the club's media. He said:

"[It was] amazing, he kept us in the game there. He did it last week as well and that’s why he’s there. I think he showed his quality there, that’s helped us to win the game for sure."

Villa has been tough opposition for Arsenal in recent years, including last season. Unai Emery's Villains beat the Gunners home and away, which had a massive say in the title race.

Raya and Trossard's exploits against the Villians could go a long way in this season's title race. It might have been the second game of the campaign, but Arteta's men fell just two points short in May.

