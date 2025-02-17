Arsenal agree 4-year contract with 26-year-old star ahead of summer transfer window: Reports

Arsenal have agreed to a four-year deal with Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi to join them in the summer, according to reports. The Real Sociedad man is one of the most sought-after defensive midfielders in Europe, and the Gunners look set to beat their rivals to his signature.

TEAMTalk reports that Arsenal have an agreement in place with Zubimendi, having previously reached an agreement with his club last month. The report indicates that the Gunners have offered the 26-year-old Spaniard the double of what he presently earns at his Basque club.

Mikel Arteta's side are preparing for the future and are not looking to act rashly in the transfer market despite serious injuries to both of their strikers. They will wait until the summer to decide on their targets for the position while focusing on plans that have already been in place since January.

Zubimendi was close to joining Liverpool in the summer, with the Reds reaching an agreement with Real Sociedad over a transfer fee. The midfielder, however, turned down a move to the Premier League side, preferring to continue his career at the Basque club.

Arsenal cannot be completely certain of signing Zubimendi yet, given that several other sides are also keen on the defensive midfielder. He had been linked with a move to Manchester City, who have since signed Nico Gonzalez, and Real Madrid. Los Blancos may still try to steal the midfielder from under the nose of the Gunners.

Arsenal are looking to replace one or both of Jorginho and Thomas Partey in the summer, as they are in the final months of their contract with the club. They will likely look to finalize talks for the transfer of Zubimendi, who has been a player of interest to them for a while.

Arsenal line up new contracts for rising stars: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly lining up new deals for the teenage duo of Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly after their impressive showings this season. The Gunners are keen to tie down the futures of two of their brightest stars, with long-term deals in the works.

Lewis-Skelly and Nwaneri are playing on their first professional contracts, which will expire in 2026. The club is looking to get them to sign longer-term deals and have held positive talks with their representatives, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Nwaneri has scored seven times this season for the club, while Lewis-Skelly is now the club's first-choice at left-back. The 18-year-old left-back is in contention for a first England call-up in March, while 17-year-old Nwaneri is also in the sights of England boss Thomas Tuchel.

