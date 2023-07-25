Arsenal agree surprise deal to sign Brazilian midfielder: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly set to sign Brazilian midfielder Bitello from Gremio. According to reporter Dimitri Conti from Tutto Mercato Web, the Gunners will pay €8 million for the 23-year-old. This comes after reports that the north London side had sent scouts to Brazil to watch the player.

Bitello is a versatile player, with the ability to play in the middle of the park or as a right-sided attacker. The 23-year-old played a vital role as Gremio managed to secure promotion back into Serie A Brasileirao for the 2023 season.

Although Arsenal have reportedly completed a deal for the player, Gremio are looking to keep him till December. This is because Brazil's season runs on a calendar basis and Bitello would be moving in the middle of the campaign if he left now.

The Gunners have had relative success signing players from South America in recent years. They struck gold in a £6 million deal for Gabriel Martinelli from Ituano FC. Arsenal also signed youngster Marquinhos from Sao Paulo FC, who spent the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan at Norwich City.

Arsenal among Premier League sides interested in Crystal Palace attacker

Olise has been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park.

Arsenal are looking to complete a deal for Crystal Palace attacker Michael Olise. According to 90min, the Gunners, as well as Chelsea and Manchester City are exploring the possibility of signing the 21-year-old.

The player is believed to have a £35 million release clause in his contract. His deal with the Eagles extends until the summer of 2026. Olise has developed into one of Palace's best players since arriving from Reading in 2021. He appeared in 37 games in the Premier League for Palace last season, bagging two goals and 11 assists. He also holds the record for the youngest player to provide three open-play assists in a single PL game, achieving the feat against Leeds United.

The report adds that Chelsea are considered frontrunners to sign the attacker. The Blues believe they can convince the player to join the club as the player's younger brother Richard Olise is part of the team's youth setup.

Manchester City are believed to be in the market for a wide attacker after the sale of Riyad Mahrez to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli. The report claims that they are also interested in Olympique Lyonnais' Bradley Barcola.

Arsenal are also looking to sign a winger. Apart from Olise, the Gunners have also showed interest in a move for Barcelona's Ferran Torres.