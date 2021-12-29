Arsenal among Premier League clubs watching 25-year-old striker - Reports

Bayer Leverkusen star Patrik Schick has garnered attention from plenty of top clubs around Europe this season, with Premier League side Arsenal being one of them.

The Czech Republic international has had a fine campaign in the Bundesliga, netting 16 goals. It is the most in the division after Bayern Munich ace Robert Lewandowski (19).

He's continued in the same vein since Euro 2020, where the striker broke out with a frightening attacking display that saw him score a joint tournament-high five goals.

Schick's long-range goal against Scotland also received a nomination for the Puskas Award for best goal of the year.

Many English sides such as Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham and also Arsenal have shown interest in Schick, keeping a close tab on him for quite some time now.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen @bayer04_en 16 goals in our first 17 matches of the Bundesliga season for Patrik Schick! 16 goals in our first 17 matches of the Bundesliga season for Patrik Schick! https://t.co/cqlfLaEpjm

Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick is also a fan of the player, having signed him at RB Leipzig from AS Roma in 2019.

Despite the bidding war between all the big guns, Leverkusen aren't so keen on selling him, with the side competing for a top-four spot and a return to the Champions League next season.

Schick's contract with the side runs until 2025 and it's rumored that Die Werkself's asking price will exceed £50million.

Bayer Leverkusen are currently on a winter break and will return to action on January 8, 2022 against Union Berlin.

Arsenal must pull out all stops for Schick

With so many big guns lining up for his services, Schick will have the pick of the bunch. But the Gunners must pull out all the stops to acquire his signature.

Mikel Arteta's side arguably need a striker more than anyone else.

Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette are in the final year of their contracts and could become free agents next summer unless a new deal is struck.

Adam Keys @adamkeys_

Some links emerging for Patrick Schick to #Arsenal . He fits the profile that Arteta appears to be after in terms of age, height, hold up play and is a player who could thrive on Tierney and Saka’s deliveries. January could be an interesting month. #afc Some links emerging for Patrick Schick to #Arsenal. He fits the profile that Arteta appears to be after in terms of age, height, hold up play and is a player who could thrive on Tierney and Saka’s deliveries. January could be an interesting month. #afchttps://t.co/d05tAbktxK

Arsenal talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has also fallen out of favor at the club following another disciplinary breach that led to Arteta stripping him off the captaincy.

A dynamic and deadly striker like Schick could be a panacea to Arsenal's striking woes, with his steady stream of goals boosting their European ambitions too.

Edited by Prem Deshpande