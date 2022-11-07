Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli's old quotes on 2022 FIFA World Cup dream resurface after Brazil call-up

Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli's old quotes about his dream of representing Brazil in the World Cup have resurfaced.

Martinelli has been named by Brazil coach Tite in the 26-man shortlist for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Martinelli previously told Gunners legend Ian Wright in his podcast, Wrighty's House, that it was his and his family's dream. He said (via Mirror):

"Since I was 7, when I started football, my dad said, ‘when you turn 21 we’ll have the World Cup and you will play'. Every single day, he was like, '2022, we’re gonna have the World Cup'. At that point, he didn’t know I was going to be a footballer."

Earlier, it looked like Martinelli might not make the cut for Tite's team and go to Qatar as he wasn't called up for Brazil's two latest international friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia.

The 21-year-old has scored five goals and provided two assists in 18 games for Mikel Arteta's side this season. However, he might not be a regular in the first XI for Brazil during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

There are players like Gabriel Jesus, Neymar, Vinicius Jr., Antony, and Rodrygo in the Selecaos' ranks.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts to win against Chelsea

Arsenal earned a 1-0 away win against Chelsea on November 6 to return to the top of the Premier League table. They currently have 34 points from 13 games and lead second-placed Manchester City by two points.

Arteta reacted to the important win, saying (via arsenal.com):

“It’s another step forward, To prove ourselves that we can do it, that we can play at that level against these sorts of players and teams, and hopefully, they will have more belief.

"I think we are a really young team but today we played like a mature team, we use the right words. Composure, it’s determination, it’s quality, it’s courage to do it in these scenarios, and that’s the steps we have to take as a team, and today we have taken that step.”

Arteta also praised Chelsea for their performance during the game, saying:

“They were absolutely brilliant again today, they’ve been phenomenal at home, away - around the place, the energy that they have created has transformed the team, I think."

The Gunners will switch their focus to the EFL Cup where they'll square off against Brighton on Wednesday before returning to face West Ham United in the Premier League at the weekend.

