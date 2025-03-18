Arsenal to begin formal contract extension talks with key player currenly earning £10m per season: Reports

Arsenal are prepared to commence talks with star forward Bukayo Saka over a new contract, as per a report from the BBC. The England international is currently out injured, having suffered a hamstring injury in December that left him needing surgery.

Saka has been one of Arsenal's most influential stars in recent years, scoring five goals and providing 10 assists in only 16 league appearances prior to his injury. The 23-year-old also scored four goals in five UEFA Champions League appearances for the Gunners this season, further underlining his importance to the team.

Bukayo Saka reportedly earns around £10 million on his contract with the Gunners, which is set to expire in 2027, making him one of the club's highest earners. BBC reports that Arsenal are prepared to raise his salary even more by opening talks over a new and improved contract in the coming months.

Mikel Arteta's side have sorely missed the forward, who is expected to return to action after the international break. The Gunners are looking at the possibility of having him back for their home league clash against fellow London side Fulham on April 1.

Before he signed his present contract in 2022, several sides across Europe, including Manchester City, were interested in his signature. These sides will again be on the lookout for any openings to sign the impressive forward if talks do not go as planned.

Incoming Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta will have a number of renewals to deal with in the first months of his appointment. The duo of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes are, like Saka, in the final two years of their respective deals, while Leandro Trossard is in the last year of his contract.

Arsenal slap steep price tag on defender amid Real Madrid interest: Reports

Arsenal have placed a £67 million price tag on defender Riccardo Calafiori after Real Madrid expressed an interest in him, as per CaughtOffside. The Spanish giants are looking to bring in defenders in the summer following their injury woes this season, and have several names on their shortlist.

CaughtOffside reports that the Italian international is a player of interest to Los Blancos, with his ability to play at left-back or centre-back. The 22-year-old has not managed to nail down a starting berth since his reported £42 million move from Bologna last summer, leading to considerations of a possible exit.

Calafiori has made just 11 league starts for the Gunners this season, with 18-year-old Myles Lewis-Skelly preferred over him at left-back and Gabriel Magalhaes at centre-back. The defender may be open to joining the Spanish giants if it means increased game time, but it remains to be seen if their interest is concrete.

