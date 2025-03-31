Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta delivers big update on Bukayo Saka ‘pushing’ return from injury ahead of Fulham clash

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has shared a major update on Bukayo Saka, claiming that the 23-year-old could return to action in their upcoming clash against Fulham. The Premier League clash is set to take place at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, April 1.

Saka has been out of action for over three months, after sustaining a hamstring injury in the Gunners' Premier League win against Crystal Palace on December 21, 2024. The right winger underwent surgery and has missed 20 matches for the club on his path to recovery.

The Gunners are currently in the crucial stages of the ongoing season. Mikel Arteta's squad are second in the Premier League table, with a 12-point difference from table-toppers Liverpool with nine league matches remaining. They also have a UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie against Real Madrid.

Saka's possible return to the pitch can be a great boost to Arsenal at this pivotal stage, and now Mikel Arteta has revealed that the Englishman is ready to be back on the pitch. While addressing the press ahead of the Gunners' Premier League clash against Fulham, the Spanish manager said (via @FabrizioRomano on X):

"Bukayo Saka is good to go! He can already start vs Fulham, yeah… we will see that tomorrow. All of the careful things he’s already done. It’s about putting him on the grass in the right moment. He’s pushing. He really wants it."

Prior to his injury, Bukayo Saka registered nine goals and 14 assists in 24 appearances across competitions for the Gunners in the ongoing season.

Arsenal reportedly to hold talks with Bukayo Saka over new contract talks as sporting director Andrea Berta takes charge

Arsenal are reportedly planning to hold talks with Bukayo Saka over a fresh contract after Andrea Berta recently took over as the Gunners' new sporting director. The English winger's current contract with the north London outfit runs until the summer of 2027.

Arsenal are interested in clearing any uncertainty regarding Saka’s long-term future at the Gunners and are focused on keeping him at the club with a better contract, as per Fabrizio Romano (via GOAL). The winger's last deal with the Premier League side was signed in 2022, with the player reportedly earning about £10 million per season.

Bukayo Saka, who started his senior career with the Gunners in 2018, has always been open about his dedication to the team and has also received immense admiration from his boyhood club. Overall, the Arsenal academy graduate has recorded 67 goals and 64 assists in 250 appearances across competitions.

