Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is eager to use the January transfer window to add reinforcements to his squad. The Gunners have suffered from a lack of creativity and goals this season and have scored just twelve goals in their opening fourteen league games. Arteta is looking to solve the team's issues by signing Real Madrid midfielder, Isco in January.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Isco could be on his way to Arsenal if Arteta gets his way. Arsenal tried to bolster their midfield by signing Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid this summer and will look to strike a deal with the Los Blancos for another one of their midfielders.

The Spaniard has fallen down the pecking order at Real Madrid since the arrival of Zinedine Zidane. Isco is desperate to secure regular playing time, as he looks to be a part of the Spain squad for the 2021 European Championships.

Arsenal have endured their worst start to a season since 1974-75, and are currently just four points above the relegation zone. The London club are now keen to make new signings to help turn their season around.

Arsenal transfer boost with Isco demanding to leave Real Madrid in January https://t.co/MJ0CaryjcO — Sun Sport (@SunSport) December 21, 2020

Arsenal will look to use their connections with Real Madrid to sign Isco in January

Real Madrid v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Mikel Arteta has been desperate to add a creative midfielder to his ranks since banishing German midfielder, Mesut Ozil from his Arsenal squad. The Gunners have been linked with moves for the likes of Chrisitan Eriksen and Dominik Szoboszlai in recent weeks, but are now looking to pursue a deal for Isco.

They will, however, face heavy competition from the likes of Everton and AC Milan. Isco is rumoured to be in contact with his former Real Madrid, and current Everton Manager, Carlo Ancelotti. Isco thrived at Real Madrid under Ancelotti, and is reportedly keen to reunite with his former coach at Merseyside.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are looking to mount a serious challenge for the Serie A title this season. They are currently at the top of the Serie A table, and are yet to lose a game this season. The Italian giants are reportedly interested in signing Isco if Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu decides to leave the club.

🚨| Isco wants to leave in January. Arsenal are ready to sign him.@eldesmarque [🥉] pic.twitter.com/dIzzR3PH7t — Madrid Xtra. (@XtraMadrid) December 17, 2020

Mikel Arteta will look to use his Spanish ties to convince Isco join his Arsenal squad. The report suggests that Real Madrid have set a price tag of €60 million for the 28-year-old, which could prove to be an obstacle for Arsenal. The North-London club will have to sanction the sales of some of their existing players to fund a deal for Isco.