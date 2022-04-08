“He felt it straightaway” – Mikel Arteta reveals for how long Arsenal could be without Thomas Partey due to injury

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has given a worrying injury update on midfielder Thomas Partey.

The Ghana international picked up a thigh strain in his side's 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Monday, 4 April.

According to Football.London, this setback is similar to the one he sustained in last season's north London derby defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. It kept him out for a number of weeks.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Arteta discusses Partey and Tierney's injuries ahead of tomorrows game against Brighton 🗣 "He has a significant injury and we'll have to keep assessing him, he will be out for some weeks"Arteta discusses Partey and Tierney's injuries ahead of tomorrows game against Brighton 🗣 "He has a significant injury and we'll have to keep assessing him, he will be out for some weeks"Arteta discusses Partey and Tierney's injuries ahead of tomorrows game against Brighton 👇 https://t.co/DnRIHeMUkc

Arteta gave a pre-match press-conference before his team's home clash against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon. During it, he gave an update on his player's condition. As per Football.London, the Spaniard said:

"It is a little bit ambiguous but he has a significant injury. We have to keep assessing him but he’ll be out for some weeks."

When asked if Partey would return before the end of the current campaign, the Arsenal boss stated:

"He could be, but, he it could not be the case because it’s an area where he had a previous injury as well and he felt it straight away. He’s not fit.

Partey will be a huge miss for Arteta, having made 24 Premier League appearances this season. He has impressed in central midfield while providing crucial defensive cover and often starting the attacks.

Owuraku Ampofo @_owurakuampofo Thomas Partey suffered muscle damage to his right thigh in Monday's game against Crystal Palace.



He will be assessed in the coming weeks, and will see a specialist for treatment. Arsenal have confirm thatThomas Partey suffered muscle damage to his right thigh in Monday's game against Crystal Palace.He will be assessed in the coming weeks, and will see a specialist for treatment. Arsenal have confirm that 🇬🇭 Thomas Partey suffered muscle damage to his right thigh in Monday's game against Crystal Palace. He will be assessed in the coming weeks, and will see a specialist for treatment. https://t.co/4nyPL7HgWj

Arsenal's injury-list growing at the worst possible time

Ahead of hosting Brighton this weekend, Arsenal currently lie fifth in the Premier League table. They are only behind Spurs on goal difference, but the Gunners do have a game in hand.

Prior to Monday's heavy defeat at Palace, Arsenal had won six of their previous seven top-flight matches. By contrast, the Seagulls are on a wretched run of form. They had lost their previous six games before their 0-0 draw at home to Norwich last time out.

However, Arteta is becoming concerned by an ever-growing list of absentees. It was reported by The Athletic this week that left-back Kieran Tierney will require knee surgery that will keep him out for 'several months'.

Tierney's injury was picked up on international duty after he played 90 minutes twice in four days in Scotland's friendlies against Poland and Austria.

Arteta said:

"Our responsibility is took look after them when we have them here. With the national team it’s the job of Steve Clark to decide the team he thinks is best to win games."

Meanwhile, fellow full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu is still unavailable until mid-April. The Japan international is recovering from a calf problem that has kept him out since January.

Curtis Shaw @curtisshaw9 Tierney out all season, Partey out for weeks, tomiyasu been out for two months....Thursday nights Tierney out all season, Partey out for weeks, tomiyasu been out for two months....Thursday nights https://t.co/LB9Qcbkpg9

Edited by Aditya Singh