Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta issues injury update on long-term absentee Gabriel Jesus and 2 other players ahead of Bournemouth fixture

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an injury update on long-term absentee Gabriel Jesus and two other players ahead of the Gunners' Premier League clash with Bournemouth this weekend.

The north London outfit will continue their title charge when they welcome the Cherries to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (3 February).

Arsenal will once again be without their striker Gabriel Jesus, who is still recovering from a knee injury last year. Speaking about the player's fitness, Arteta stated that the Brazilian isn't too far from returning to action, although he still needs some time.

The tactician told a press conference ahead of this weekend's fixture (via Football.London):

"He’s not far now. I don’t want to give a timeline but he’s doing certain things with the team and certain things outside the team. He’s not very close but he’s not very far. The doctors are feeling confident with how he’s evolving."

"It’s been pretty straightforward. At the beginning, we were pretty concerned and thankfully it wasn’t that bad. Gabi has been through that before, his mentality is incredible and the team has done a really good job with him."

Arsenal have another serious headache in the attacking department ahead of the match. The Gunners are currently sweating over the fitness of their second striker Eddie Nketiah, who limped off during the final moments of their 4-0 loss to Everton last time out.

Mikel Arteta remained uncertain over the Englishman's fitness, saying:

"Yeah, he was. We are assessing him. It’s a bit uncertain what will happen with him. Let’s see what will happen."

The tactician also commented on the availability of Jorginho saying:

"Jorgi’s fine. He had an illness and he put in a great shift but we decided to take him off."

Gabriel Jesus enjoyed a promising start to life at the Emirates Stadium following his arrival from Manchester City. He scored five goals in 14 league matches before picking up a knee injury that has kept him out of action since December.

Nketiah has done a great job at replacing the Brazilian, scoring four goals in Jesus' absence.

Piers Morgan makes bold claim about Mikel Arteta's Arsenal squad

The Gunners have been a huge revelation this season.

The British broadcaster has claimed that the Gunners' current squad under Arteta is the best they have had since the 2003-04 Invincibles side. He told talkSPORT:

“The media are loving the way Arsenal are playing. We got spoilt in the first eight years under Wenger in the way they played. I think this is the best quality of football and the best squad we’ve had since the Invincibles days."

“Are we going to win the league? We’ll see, but there are only 13 games left. Our next four games are relatively easy, and I say that not taking games lightly. If City were to trip up and we go eight points clear… I’ll leave the rest to you."

