Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta leaves the door open for potential Mesut Ozil return in January

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has hinted at a potential return to the squad for Gunners outcast Mesut Ozil. The German star was infamously axed from both the domestic and continental Arsenal squads after the transfer window was closed, leaving him in a precarious situation at the Emirates.

While he has reportedly had offers to depart from the club, Ozil chose to remain at the club despite not being able to represent them in any competitive games.

With his current contract set to come to an end after the 2020/21 season, it appeared that he has already played his last game in an Arsenal shirt. However, going by Arteta's latest comments, Ozil could possibly be brought back into the Arsenal squad come winter.

Arteta's cryptic response to Ozil's future at Arsenal

Speaking ahead of Arsenal's game against Burnley in the Premier League, Arteta said on Ozil;

"He’s [Mesut Ozil] not in the squad right now. I’m focusing just on the players we have here. But, whatever happens in January, we have some time to decide."

Ozil has not managed to feature for Arteta since March, and was continually overlooked until he was ultimately axed altogether from the squad.

Elsewhere, former Arsenal great Arsene Wenger recently opened up on his experience with Ozil amidst the turmoil being faced by the German this season. Speaking on the World Cup-winning midfielder, Wenger explained;

"He was not difficult to manage. He was a guy who had a special quality as a creative player and needed to have fun. He is an artist and these guys are a bit more sensitive.They need support and an environment that pushes them to give their best."

On how Ozil could be integrated into the Arsenal side, the legendary Frenchman remarked;

"You have two ways to see a football team. You get everybody to do the same. The same intensity of work, the same defensive work or you find a compromise," he added. You have a more creative player in the team who can do less defensive work but you build a team around him who can compensate for these deficiencies. That is what you have to think about."

Arsenal's exclusion of Ozil has been a topic of debate in recent times given that creativity is the one thing that the Gunners have struggled with. Arteta's side have found goals hard to come by, particularly in the Premier League. They have managed only ten goals in their 11 league fixtures so far, which is one of the lowest returns in the top-flight.

