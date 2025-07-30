Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta makes feelings clear about Viktor Gyokeres' decision to wear Thierry Henry’s iconic No.14 shirt

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has claimed that Viktor Gyokeres already understands the importance of the #14 jersey at the club and is ready for the challenge. He also backed the new signing to deliver on the pitch, ahead of his unofficial debut.

Ad

In his press conference ahead of their pre-season clash against Tottenham Hotspur, Arteta was quizzed about Gyokeres' decision to wear Thierry Henry's #14 jersey. He believes that the striker is determined to prove himself on the pitch, and that shows the right mentality. He said (via Football London):

"I use the word conviction and that's the first thing that I noticed when I spoke to him. Someone very determined, someone that was already really attached to the club the way he was talking about the club, the history and in this case Thierry [Henry] and what the shirt represented. He straight away felt it, and when you feel it - go for it."

Ad

Trending

When asked if the striker was going to make his debut on Thursday, July 31, against Tottenham, Arteta added:

"I understand he's only done today's session and yesterday very little. We're going to assess tonight how he is and if the medical staff are happy as well with his condition to participate in tomorrow's match then it's a possibility. We're going to discuss that tonight. And with the rest, everybody's going to be okay apart from big Gabi who is still out and Riccy it's probably going to be a bit too early for him tomorrow."

Ad

Viktor Gyokeres is not the first Arsenal player since Thierry Henry to get the iconic number. Theo Walcott, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Eddie Nketiah have also worn the number at the club.

Mikel Arteta heaped praise on Viktor Gyokeres after Arsenal move

Mikel Arteta spoke to Arsenal's official website after Viktor Gyokeres' move was made official, claiming that the striker was exactly what they needed up front. He added that they were excited to have the Swedish star in the squad and said:

Ad

"Viktor has so many qualities. He is a quick and powerful presence up front, with incredible goalscoring numbers at club and international levels. He brings a clinical edge with a high conversion rate of chances into goals, with his intelligent movement in the box making him a constant threat. We're excited about what Viktor brings to our squad and are looking forward to start working with him. We welcome Viktor and his family to Arsenal."

The Gunners agreed a reported €73.5 million deal with Sporting CP to sign the striker, with €10 million in add-ons. He was unveiled to the fans in Singapore ahead of their 3-2 pre-season win over Newcastle United.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More