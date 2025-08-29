Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provides Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard injury update ahead of Liverpool clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that winger Bukayo Saka will miss the Liverpool clash at Anfield on Sunday, August 31. The Gunners' captain, Martin Odegaard, is not ruled out of the match, but the midfielder is yet to train this week.
Speaking to the media ahead of the match, Arteta confirmed that Saka is set to miss the next few weeks following a hamstring injury. The Englishman does not need surgery, but will need to wait before getting back on the pitch. He said (via Sky Sports):
"Bukayo is doing better, but he will be out for a few weeks. No surgery. It's not as bad as the previous one, very unfortunate. It was an action that required full power from him, had to change direction and he felt something."
The Arsenal manager admitted that the hamstring issue is a concern for the club, as Saka has been prone to injury. He added that the injuries could also impact the winger's pace and said:
"Yes it is a big one, especially when we talk about a sprinter, a player who gets into that zone very often, who needs that burst, that change of pace to be threatening. We will learn again why it happened and make him stronger, but unfortunately injuries are part of your career. He hasn't had that many, with the amount of games he has played, but it's something we want to eradicate."
Talking about Odegaard, Arteta added:
"We don't know yet. He hasn't trained yet and if he does it will be tomorrow. Let's see. He is doing everything he can. We are doing everything we can to make him available. But we have to wait and see tomorrow. There is an injury there but hopefully, if everything goes well, he can cope with it."
Arsenal are looking for their first silverware in five years and have the chance to take an early three points lead over Liverpool in the Premier League title race.
Arsenal and Liverpool off to a good start in the Premier League
Arsenal and Liverpool have managed to win their first two matches of the season. The two sides clash at Anfield on Sunday, August 31, and will be keen on maintaining their 100% record.
The Gunners started their season with a 1-0 win at Manchester United, before thrashing Leeds United 5-0 at home. The Reds edged out a dramatic 3-2 win at Newcastle United last week, following a late 4-2 victory over AFC Bournemouth in the opening game.
Liverpool won the league last season, with Arsenal finishing second, ten points behind. The two sides played out 2-2 draws in both their league meetings last season.