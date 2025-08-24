Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provides Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard injury update after their substitution in 5-0 win over Leeds

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an update on the fitness of star forward Bukayo Saka and club captain Martin Odegaard. The pair were substituted off the pitch after picking up injuries in the Gunners' 5-0 thrashing of Leeds United (August 23).

Jurrien Timber opened the scoring on the night (34'), Saka doubled Arsenal's advantage (45+1'). It was smooth sailing for the North London side; however, just minutes into the second half, the Englishman was seen clutching his left hamstring.

With the medical staff deeming that he was unfit to continue playing, Saka was taken off for Leandro Trossard in the 53rd minute. The Gunners also lost Odegaard in the first half (substituted for Ethan Nwaneri in the 38th minute) after he suffered a shoulder injury.

After the game, Arteta addressed concerns about the fitness of the star duo. Speaking to Sky Sports, the Spanish tactician said (via GOAL):

"Martin looks like a shoulder issue so we will have to scan tomorrow and understand how bad it is. And Bukayo had to come off after sprinting and when he was wrestling with the defender he felt something in his hamstring, I think. It is the other side (to Saka's previous hamstring injury) but it is still not good."

"I don't know (how long they will be out for). We already lost Kai (Havertz) who is a big player for us and now Bukayo and Martin. That is why the squad has to be well-equipped. It is going to be a long season and we are going to need a lot of players in order to achieve what we want," Arteta added.

Up next, Arsenal will be seen in action against defending Premier League champions Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday (August 31).

"He's got a chance now" - Ian Wright names player who should replace injured Bukayo Saka in Arsenal XI

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has claimed that Noni Madueke should replace the injured Bukayo Saka in the starting lineup.

Earlier this summer, Madueke joined the Gunners from Chelsea for a reported £48 million fee plus £4 million in add-ons. He made his Premier League debut for his new side off the bench in the 1-0 win over Manchester United (August 17) and was handed his first start in the 5-0 demolition of Leeds United (August 23).

In the game against Leeds, Saka suffered a hamstring injury that could potentially keep him sidelined for weeks. Speaking to Premier League Productions, Wright asserted that Madueke could be a serviceable replacement for the star forward.

The 61-year-old said (via Metro):

"This is why the signings (are important). Madueke can play this side and this is why you bring in a Madueke. I'm not saying he's going to play like Saka, but fill that gap. He plays on that side, that's where he likes to play… fill that gap until Saka comes back because he's got a chance now."

Although Saka's injury is a massive concern for Arsenal, they have a plethora of options to replace him. Besides Madueke, the likes of Leandro Trossard, Ethan Nwaneri, Max Dowman and Reiss Nelson could step in for the 23-year-old England international.

