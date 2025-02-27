Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provides fitness update on Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, reveals when he expects them to return to action

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that he hopes to have injured pair of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka back in action in just over a month. Both wingers have been out of action for varying lengths of time with hamstring problems picked up at different times.

Ad

Arsenal have been forced to play midfielder Mikel Merino as a striker in their last three games, given that they have only three fit senior attackers at present. Injuries to Saka and Martinelli, as well as Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, have derailed their title push, as they sit 13 points behind leaders Liverpool with one game in hand.

After his side's draw against Nottingham Forest, Mikel Arteta provided an update on the potential return dates of Saka and Martinelli. He answered questions on whether they could be back for the game against Fulham at the Emirates Stadium on April 1, responding in the affirmative.

Ad

Trending

"I think so, but again let's see how they evolve in the next few weeks to make the right steps. After that, they've been out for a long, long time, so we're going to have to integrate them as well gradually. They are evolving well but they're still a bit far. We have a meeting tomorrow to discuss where they are, especially Gabi, who probably has a chance before Bukayo to come in, but how soon that is, we'll have to see how it evolves in the next week or 10 days," Arteta said via ESPN.

Ad

Bukayo Saka picked up a hamstring injury that required surgery in December and is yet to return to training with the season quickly winding down. The England international had been a key attacking player for Arteta's side, registering five goals and 10 assists in 16 league appearances this season.

Gabriel Martinelli injured his hamstring in the Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Newcastle United earlier this month. In the absence of the pair, Leandro Trossard, Raheem Sterling, and Ethan Nwaneri have been the only natural options available to Arteta.

Ad

Arsenal in the race for Bundesliga winger: Reports

Arsenal are in the race to sign fleet-footed Bundesliga star Karim Adeyemi in the summer, as per CaughtOffside. The Borussia Dortmund man is looking to change clubs in the summer, with the Premier League featuring heavily in his plans.

Injuries to most of his forwards this season have left Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta thinking about the lack of depth in attack at the club. As a result, they are prepared to make a number of new attacking signings in the summer, including Germany international Adeyemi.

Karim Adeyemi is a wanted man, seeing as he has been linked with Chelsea and Liverpool, as well. The pacey forward could be available for around €45 million, making him an attractive option for many sides in the summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback