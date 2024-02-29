Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provides fitness update on Jurrien Timber ahead of Sheffield United clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta recently stated that defender Jurrien Timber is not fully fit and ready for action ahead of his side's Premier League clash against Sheffield United on Monday (March 4).

Speaking to the club's official website, Arteta praised the Dutchman's attitude and conviction while expressing his happiness about his recovery process. He said:

"Jurrien is still not close enough to be part of the squad on Monday. The physios are really happy with his attitude and commitment, and the way things have gone… he is in a really good place. Now we have to manage him. He has been a big miss."

Timber moved to Arsenal from Ajax ahead of the 2023-24 season in a €40 million deal. However, just 50 minutes into his Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest, he suffered a cruciate ligament tear which has kept him sidelined ever since.

In the Gunners' midseason Dubai training camp, Timber was seen training by himself away from the squad, giving fans hope that he might be close to a potential return. However, Arteta has clarified that he will not be rushing the defender back into the main squad but will rather look to ease him in.

With Timber set to return sooner than later to add some much-needed depth to their defense, Gunners fans can be optimistic about a successful end to their campaign.

"I wouldn't want to be anywhere else" - Arsenal defender Ben White

Ahead of the clash against Sheffield United, Gunners defender Ben White has said that he feels at home at the club, amid rumors of him signing a new long-term deal at the Emirates.

White moved to Arsenal from Brighton and Hove Albion for €58.5 million in 2021. He has since become an important member of Arteta's side, having made 119 appearances across competitions for the Gunners.

The defender told Sky Sports:

“I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. I’m very settled and all my family are here. It’s an amazing place to live and obviously playing for Arsenal tops it off.”

White also expressed optimism about Arsenal's run-in, imploring his teammates to take it game by game and not get carried away. He added:

“This year we’ve added players. In difficult games and in difficult moments, you have players who are coming in with more ambition and more quality to help the team. It’s just game by game for us, I think that’s why we’re all so relaxed. It’s just focusing on the next game and doing everything during the week to get the three points on the weekend.”

The Gunners are entering a crucial period of their season. They are down 1-0 to Porto after the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 fixture, and sit third in the Premier League, two points adrift of leaders Liverpool.