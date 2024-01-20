Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provides injury update on Declan Rice after midfielder appears to signal concern to teammate before coming off

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided injury updates on Declan Rice and Gabriel Magalhaes after both stars limped off during their 5-0 win against Crystal Palace on Saturday, January 20.

The Gunners returned to winning ways at the Emirates Stadium, snapping their three-game losing streak across all competitions. Gabriel headed in the opener from Rice's cross in the 11th minute. Dean Henderson's own goal (37'), Leandro Trossard's goal (59'), and a Gabriel Martinelli brace (94', 95') ensured the hosts sealed all three points.

However, Arsenal's day was darkened by both Declan Rice and Gabriel Magalhaes coming off injured in the second half. The former was seen mouthing 'hammy' to a teammate as he was replaced in the 73rd minute by Jorginho. On the other hand, Gabriel was subbed off in the 81st minute for Jakub Kiwior due to a calf issue.

Following the game, Arteta provided an update on both stars, saying (via METRO):

"Declan was feeling something, a sensation in the hamstring at 3-0. Gabriel he had a tackle I think in the first half on his knee and I think he was a little bit struggling."

When asked if the injuries were potentially serious, he replied:

"I hope not but let’s see."

The Gunners are now third in the league standings with 43 points from 21 games, two points behind leaders Liverpool.

How did Arsenal's Declan Rice fare against Crystal Palace?

Arsenal fans will be sweating over Declan Rice's potential hamstring injury after he limped off during their 5-0 win against Crystal Palace. Let's take a look at how the £105 million summer signings performed against the Eagles.

Rice performed well and was given a decent rating of 7.6, as per FotMob. The 25-year-old defensive midfielder provided an assist for his side's opener and completed 52 out of his 57 passes with an accuracy of 91 percent.

In addition, the England international created one big chance, made six passes into the final third, made three recoveries, and won two duels.

Declan Rice has arguably been Arsenal's best player this season, scoring three goals and providing three assists in 30 appearances across all competitions. He will be hoping to make their next clash against Nottingham Forest on January 30.