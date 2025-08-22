Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provides response when asked about club's interest in Eberechi Eze

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has dropped a subtle hint that Eberechi Eze is joining the Gunners. The Spaniard refused to comment on the situation amid reports that the medical was done today.

Speaking to the media ahead of Arsenal's clash with Leeds United in the Premier League, Arteta could not hide his smile when asked if Eze reports were true. He gave his standard answer about not commenting on players not at the club and said:

"There's nothing to comment on, I can never talk about anything that's not part of our group or club yet."

However, when asked if he was pushing for players who were keen on joining the club and grew up supporting them, he said:

Trending

"That's number one, that they want to be with us, that they feel something special coming to us. Then the person, what personality we're going to bring, and then the rest comes. I think we've done that very, very well in the last few years to create a group of players and the spirit in the team. The better the feeling, the stronger the feeling [if new signings supported Arsenal growing up]. I think the better, always, because it brings a different edge, a different will and emotion to what you do. I think that always brings something extra."

Arsenal hijacked Tottenham's move for Eze earlier this week and have a £67.5 million deal in place with Crystal Palace. The Englishman is having his medical today, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Mikel Arteta on Arsenal star Kai Havertz's injury

Mikel Arteta was quizzed about Kai Havertz's knee injury and confirmed that the Arsenal star was out of the Leeds United clash. He was unsure how long the German would be out and said:

"He's certainly not fit for this match. Unfortunately, he picked up an injury. We don't really know yet the extent of it, I think we need a bit more time and some more tests, and after that we will have more clarity about the next steps."

"I prefer not to talk about the specifics, but he's not fit, as I said. We need to explore that issue a little bit further and decide what we're going to do. I don't know, the worst scenario is that he cannot play tomorrow, I would love to have him fresh and available, bringing what he brings to the team but unfortunately, that is not going to be possible."

The Athletic have reported that the German will be assessed this week before deciding if the former Chelsea star needs to undergo surgery.

