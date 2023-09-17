Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provides update on Gabriel Martinelli after his early substitution in win against Everton

Mikel Arteta has provided an injury update on Gabriel Martinelli after Arsenal's 1-0 Premier League win against Everton on Sunday (17 September).

The Brazilian winger thought he scored the opening goal of the game in the 19th minute after a slick assist from Fabio Vieira. But the goal was controversially ruled out after Eddie Nketiah was adjudged to be offside in the build-up to the goal.

Replays showed that the pass made to the English striker was heavily deflected by Beto. Arsenal were nevertheless denied a goal and had to wait until the 69th minute for the breakthrough.

The winning goal was scored by Leandro Trossard, who replaced Martinelli in the 24th minute of the game. The Brazilian winger seemingly picked up a fitness issue, which has now been confirmed by Arteta.

After the game, the Spanish manager told Sky Sports, via BBC:

"He [Martinelli] felt something in his hamstring so he will need to be assessed."

Despite Trossard's arrival from Brighton & Hove Albion in January, Martinelli remains a crucial part of Arteta's plans. He started all six of their games across competitions this term before being forced off against the Toffees.

The 22-year-old has registered two assists during that time and would be gutted that he wasn't able to break his goal-scoring duck this season against Everton. For now, fans will hope his injury isn't serious and he returns to action soon.

It remains to be seen if he will be available to play in the UEFA Champions League group-stage opener against PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates on 20 September.

Leandro Trossard 'happy' with Arsenal role after Everton win

Gabriel Jesus' knee injury with Brazil in December 2022 arguably played a role in Arsenal spending £27 million to sign Leandro Trossard.

Last season, the Belgium international enjoyed a sensational spell with the Gunners, registering 10 assists and a goal in 22 games across competitions. Half of those games saw him come on as a substitute from the bench.

With Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah fit and available, Trossard has had to struggle for playing time this term. In fact, he has started in just one of his team's six games across competitions during that time.

Asked about his role after the game against Everton, the match-winner told the aforementioned source:

"You know the competition in the team - we have so many good players. I'm happy at the moment and happy I could contribute with a goal."

Trossard, 28, will hope he plays enough to continue being picked for Belgium, as he was earlier this month for their wins against Estonia and Azerbaijan.