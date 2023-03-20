Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provides William Saliba injury update after 4-1 Crystal Palace rout

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta provided an update on William Saliba's back injury after his team's 4-1 Premier League win against Crystal Palace on 19 March.

A brace from Bukayo Saka and goals from Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Martinelli were enough to hand the Gunners all three points at the Emirates. They faced the Eagles without Saliba, who did not feature in a Premier League game for the first time this season.

He was forced off with an injury early in the first half of his team's 1-1 second-leg UEFA Europa League draw (3-3 on aggregate) on 16 March. The Gunners went on to lose the game on penalties and were eliminated from the round of 16.

Without the Frenchman, Arteta started with Rob Holding and Gabriel Magalhaes at the heart of his defense. He also named 18-year-old Reuell Walters on the bench courtesy of injuries to Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Saliba, 21, has been rock solid for Arsenal this season.

Speaking after his team's win against Crystal Palace, Arteta told reporters (h/t 90min):

"We hope Willy [Saliba] is going to be better news. Again We have to wait to tomorrow to get a better picture."

It has been claimed that Saliba could miss 'several weeks' of action with a back injury. Luckily for the north London giants, the season will pause for the March international break before they return to face Leeds United in the league on 1 April.

The Gunners extended their lead at the top of the table to eight points. Second-placed Manchester City, however, have a game in hand. Arsenal have been eliminated from all cup competitions this term and can now focus solely on winning their first league title in 19 years.

Arsenal boss reacts to 4-1 win against Crystal Palace after UEL elimination

Arsenal played the full 120 minutes in Lisbon earlier this week as they ultimately bowed out of the competition on penalties.

After a turnover of just three days, the Gunners recuperated and put four past Crystal Palace at the Emirates. Manager Mikel Arteta was understandably pleased after the game.

He told Sky Sports (h/t BBC Live):

"Really pleased with the performance, the energy, the determination that we showed again, the way we controlled the game. It was tough after playing 120 minutes in the week, wondering how the team would react but they reacted brilliantly and the crowd was at it again. Really happy."

The Gunners made the most of their shots on target (5) and kept 63% possession against the visitors. Despite Jeffrey Schlupp scoring in the 63rd minute to make the scoreline 3-1, the north London outfit never once looked like throwing their lead away.

