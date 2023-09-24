Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta sends classy message after being asked about Jorginho error in derby draw with Tottenham

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has demonstrated leadership by refraining from slamming midfielder Jorginho for a significant error during their match against Tottenham Hotspur on September 24.

During his post-game press conference, as reported by Football.London, Arteta took a conciliatory tone when discussing the former Chelsea midfielder. The Spanish tactician declared:

“What happened is I love him and we love him. Errors are part of football. They’re allowed to make errors because they are players.”

Even the most seasoned and dependable players are vulnerable to occasional missteps. Jorginho has otherwise shown dependability in the Gunners' midfield before their clash against Spurs in the Premier League at the Emirates. However, in this match, he was caught on the ball by James Maddison, leading to Son Heung-min's second goal.

Arteta's supportive remarks come at a time when Arsenal's midfield is dwindling due to injuries, amplifying the significance of Jorginho's role in the team. Declan Rice had to leave the pitch at half-time due to an injury. With Thomas Partey also sidelined, the Italian international will need to shoulder more responsibilities in the coming games.

Since he joined the Gunners from Chelsea in January 2023, the 31-year-old has provided maturity in their midfield, playing 20 games for them so far. All four of his appearances this season have come off the bench. But he may be relied upon to start games in the coming weeks if other midfielders remain sidelined with injury.

Son Heung-min's double strike keeps Tottenham undefeated, as Jorginho rues mistake for Arsenal

Spurs' captain Son Heung-min played the hero, netting twice to salvage a draw for his side against the Gunners at the Emirates on Sunday.

Arsenal drew first blood in the 26th minute when Cristian Romero inadvertently scored an own goal from Buakyo Saka's shot. However, Tottenham found their footing as the first half neared its conclusion, and it was Son who provided the equalizer. The South Korea international showcased his predatory instincts, capitalizing on the momentum swing to level the match.

Just when it seemed like Gunners were seizing control, with Bukayo Saka converting a 54th-minute penalty, Spurs stunned them once more. Son pounced on a glaring error by substitute midfielder Jorginho to restore parity once more.

As the match ebbed and flowed, both teams had chances to steal the victory. Son narrowly missed out on a hat-trick for Tottenham, while Saka's attempt to put Arsenal ahead was thwarted. A lengthy stoppage time of 10 minutes was insufficient to break the deadlock, resulting in both sides sharing the spoils.

The outcome keeps both clubs unbeaten in the league this season, with each team boasting 14 points from their opening six fixtures.