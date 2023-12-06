Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta set to serve one-match ban after picking up booking in 4-3 win over Luton

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is set to serve a one-game ban after picking up his third yellow card of the season in the 4-3 Premier League win against Luton Town on Tuesday (December 5).

The Spanish tactician received the booking for his celebrations following Declan Rice's dramatic 97th-minute winner. Arteta said following the thrilling win (via 90 min):

"Yeah, I could not be sitting on my seat, unfortunately. So I left there. I had no spatial awareness at all. It was just pure emotion. So if that’s a yellow, okay, it’s a yellow.”

Arsenal opened the scoring through a 20th-minute Gabriel Martinelli strike that was cancelled out by Gabriel Osho's headed effort five minutes later. Despite the Gunners nudging ahead once again through Gabriel Jesus (45'), the Hatters levelled proceedings, scoring from a corner for the second time on the night (Elijah Adebayo, 49').

Luton then went ahead after Ros Barkley's left-footed strike, which snuck under David Raya in the 57th minute. However, Arteta's side fought back, equalising through Kai Havertz (60') and before Rice scored a last-gasp headed winner.

Given the dramatic end, Arteta's emotional response may be understandable. He will, however, have to sit in the stands when Arsenal travel to Aston Villa on Saturday (December 9).

Following the win, the Gunners remain top of the Premier League, with 36 points from 15 games.

Mikel Arteta lavishes praise on Arsenal midfielder Kai Havertz after Luton Town win

Kai Havertz

Mikel Arteta lavished praise on Arsenal's summer signing Kai Havertz, who has faced his fair share of criticism since arriving this summer for a reported €75 million.

The Germany international started against Luton and found the net, marking his fourth goal of the season. He hsa scored in three of his last four games across competitions.

About Havertz's performance, Arteta said (via the club's website):

"I thought Kai played his best game, he’s getting better and better. That’s what we need, players that start to raise the level and get in a good moment because we’re going to need players as we’re losing a lot at the moment."

Against Luton Town, the 24-year-old midfielder managed 50 touches of the ball, won six of his 11 aerial duels, and completed both attempted dribbles. Havertz will be key to Arsenal in a busy festive period, with midfielder players Thomas Partey, Fabio Vieira, and Emile Smith Rowe injured at the moment.