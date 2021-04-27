Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta urges the club to sign Spanish star - Reports

Mikel Arteta has urged the Arsenal board to consider making a move for Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon this summer. Arsenal's No.1, Bernd Leno, has been inconsistent since his move from Bayer Leverkusen in 2018 and Arteta believes the German should be replaced.

According to La Razon, Mikel Arteta is in the market for a new goalkeeper after growing frustrated with Bernd Leno's inconsistency. The Spanish tactician has identified Unai Simon as the ideal replacement.

Unai Simon rose through the youth ranks at Athletico Bilbao before making his debut for the club in 2018. The 23-year-old goalkeeper was promoted to the first team after Athletic Bilbao sold Kepa Arrizabalaga to Chelsea.

Simon has become a regular starter for the Spanish side. His consistent performances earned him a call-up to the Spain squad last year. Simon is currently in contention to make the Spain squad for the 2021 European Championships this summer.

Leno, on the other hand, has been Arsenal's No.1 since joining the club in 2018. The German has, however, been prone to occasional errors and was directly at fault for Everton's goal in the Toffees' 1-0 victory over the Gunners at the Emirates last weekend.

Arsenal chose to sell Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa for £20 million this summer in order to show their faith in Bernd Leno. The Argentine goalkeeper became Arsenal's first-choice keeper when Bernd Leno was ruled out due to an ACL tear.

Despite Martinez putting in a number of impressive displays for Arsenal, Mikel Arteta chose to back Bernd Leno over the current Aston Villa man.

Arsenal to face competition for Simon's signature from West Ham and Manchester City

Levante v Athletic Club: Copa del Rey Semi Final Second Leg

Arsenal are likely to face competition for Simon's signature from West Ham. The Hammers are looking for a replacement for aging goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Manchester City have also reportedly joined the race for the Atletico Madrid star. Pep Guardiola is reportedly interested in signing a top-quality goalkeeper to provide competition to Ederson.

Simon would prefer a move to West Ham or Manchester City over Arsenal, as both clubs look likely to secure European football next season.