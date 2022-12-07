Arsenal and Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus provides social media update after undergoing surgery

Arsenal and Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus has posted a social media update after undergoing surgery on his knee.

The Gunners forward has been ruled out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup following a knock to his right knee in Brazil's 1-0 defeat to Cameroon on 2 December.

It was his first start at the tournament in Qatar after making two substitute appearances.

Jesus, 25, has undergone successful surgery on his knee, with Arsenal confirming that the Brazilian will undergo a rehabilitation program.

However, no timescale was given for the attacker's return.

A statement of the club's official website says:

"Everyone at the club is supporting Gabby and will be working hard to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible."

Jesus took to social media to post an update on his situation. He said:

"Time to go home."

Jesus has had an enormous impact since arriving at the Emirates Stadium from Manchester City this past summer for £45 million.

He scored five goals and contributed seven assists in 20 appearances.

The Brazilian striker has played a key role in Mikel Arteta's side's impressive start to the campaign.

Arsenal are top of the Premier League and have a five-point lead over Jesus' former side City, who are second.

Barcelona are scouting Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli at the FIFA World Cup with Brazil

Martinelli is on Barca's radar

Jesus may be on his way home from Qatar, but his Gunners teammate Martinelli, 21, remains part of the Brazilian squad.

The young winger has been given a similar amount of game time to that of Jesus, making his first start in the shock defeat to Cameroon.

However, Martinelli was a standout performer in losing to the African side, making two key passes, four crosses, and taking three shots with two on target.

He has been a key member of Arteta's attack this season, scoring five goals and creating two assists in 20 appearances.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Barcelona have been tracking him for a year and have sent scouts to watch him at the FIFA World Cup.

Martinelli is coming into the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium, which may open the door to a potential move to Barca.

He was given a trial at La Masia academy during his early teenage years but revealed that the Catalan giants turned him down.

The Brazilian told the Players' Tribune:

“I went to La Masia in Barcelona. I practised with Ansu Fati when I went there. We became friends and I stayed there for 15 days. Then it didn't work out either, they didn't want me. But four or five months later Arsenal signed me.”

