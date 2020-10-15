Arsenal can save millions by sending Mesut Ozil to the reserves

Arsenal are reportedly set to save millions thanks to manager Mikel Arteta's decision to freeze Mesut Ozil out of the squad. According to reports, the German has a special clause in his contract, which expires in 2021.

Mesut Ozil joined Arsenal in 2013 from Real Madrid for a then club-record fee of £42.5 million. The German had a terrific start to life in the Premier League, excelling under the guidance of then Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. However, Ozil was criticized for his poor performances against the 'big teams', and his lack of effort and physical presence.

The German playmaker failed to cement a place in the Arsenal starting XI under Arsene Wenger's successor, Unai Emery. Ozil is now facing the same, if not worse, treatment from current Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

Mesut Ozil is currently Arsenal's highest-paid player, earning £350,000 per week as a basic salary. The 31-year-old has failed to feature for Arsenal since the football restart following the COVID-19 lockdown.

Ozil has reportedly had a massive falling out with Mikel Arteta, which has resulted in him being left out of Arsenal's 25-man squad for this season's Europa League.

Arsenal have confirmed that Mesut Ozil will not feature in the Europa League this season after being left out of their squad alongside two senior defenders. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 8, 2020

Mesut Ozil to be sent to the reserves after being left out of Arsenal's Europa League squad

In order to save money, Arsenal will need to eventually get rid of Mesut Ozil, but Arteta's decision to not play Ozil is saving a lot of money for Arsenal. Ozil, as per the Athletic, is due for bonuses for every appearance he makes owing to a clause in the contract he signed in January 2018.

Mesut Ozil was linked with a move away from Arsenal this summer, with rumours linking him to clubs in Turkey and Italy. However, Arsenal were unable to find suitors for the midfielder due to his enormous wage demands.

Arsene Wenger was asked about Mesut Ozil's downfall at Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/GSKJ8FAw6d — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 13, 2020

Ozil, in the past, has made it clear time and again that he will not be leaving the North London club until his contract expires in the summer of 2021.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes Ozil should try to leave the club.

" I feel it is a waste for him. Firstly, because he's in the years where a player of his talent can produce the most. It's a waste for the club as well because he's a super talent, a creative talent that can make that killer pass in the final third. He's been the record holder when it comes to assists, so you have to find a way to get him involved again," he told BBC Sport