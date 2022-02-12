“Arsenal can’t make that mistake” – Darren Bent warns Gunners about having ‘plan B in place’ for player 

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent has urged Arsenal to hand striker Alexandre Lacazette a new deal at the club. The Gunners recently saw their former club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubemyang depart the club for Barcelona in the January transfer window.

The club now has a limited number of options in the striker's role with Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli the only forwards left in the side. That's because the Gunners failed to bring in reinforcements in January. Meanwhile, Lacazette and Nketiah are in the final five months of their contracts.

Manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly determined to bring in a striker in the summer to replace Aubameyang and offset the impending departures of Lacazette and Nketiah. However, Bent was quick to warn the Gunners about potentially allowing Lacazette's deal to run out. He told talkSPORT in this regard,

“I’d give him a new contract. Just as cover. Even if we get someone else in. Maybe not as your number nine because you need your number nine to score goals."

Lacazette's experience could be a factor in any decision the Gunners make regarding the Frenchman's future at the club. The 30-year-old has spent five years at the Emirates Stadium, bagging over 100 goal contributions (70 goals, 33 assists) in almost 200 appearances across competitions. Lacazette has attracted attention from many top clubs, which should be 'alarming' for the Gunners.

Bent touched on the idea of tying the forward down to a new deal even if it means moving him on further down the line, saying:

Don’t let him go for nothing and have no plan B in place. Sign him up now, and then worry about getting someone else down the line. Arsenal can’t make that mistake.”

Since joining the Gunners in 2017 the striker has scored 53 times in 145 Premier League games. But his goalscoring form has dropped off recently, as he has only managed three goals in 17 appearances in the competition this season.

Can Arsenal clinch fourth spot in the Premier League?

Lacazette is one of Arsenal's most experienced players.

Lacazette was in celebratory mood on Thursday night, as his side managed to battle past Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League, winning 1-0.

Arteta's men played the last 20 minutes of the game with ten men after Gabriel Martinelli was controversially dismissed. Gabriel Malgueueses' goal for the Gunners proved decisive as the north London outfit climbed up the Premier League table to fifth place.

They currently trail fourth-placed West Ham United by just one point, but have two games in hand over the Hammers. Arteta will be pleased with the response his side showed in Thursday's game, as the team played with real togetherness and adapted well to adversity.

The Gunners will host Brentford next Saturday where they will look to avenge their opening day loss. As of now, Arteta's men have their destiny in their own hands as they seek a return to the UEFA Champions League next season.

