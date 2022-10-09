Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard names 2 Liverpool legends he remembers watching as a kid

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has reminisced about watching former Liverpool players Steven Gerrard and John Arne Riise ahead of his side's upcoming Premier League clash against the Reds.

Odegaard, 23, has established himself as a crucial first-team starter at the Emirates since arriving from Real Madrid for £30 million last summer.

He has guided his side to a comfortable second spot in the league this season with 21 points from eight games, scoring three goals in the process.

In his column for his club's matchday programme, Odegaard opened up about watching the Reds during his childhood. He wrote:

"I remember watching Liverpool at home as a kid, and players like Steven Gerrard. Also John Arne Riise of course, I was only young when he was there, but I remember the big goals he scored and his famous free-kicks too."

He continued:

"He's a huge name in Norwegian football – he holds the record for most appearances for the Norway national team, he won the Champions League too, so he had a big career and was somebody I looked at for sure."

While Gerrard was the talisman for the Reds for more than a decade, Riise plied his trade at Anfield between 2001 and 2008. An offensive-minded left-back, the Norwegian registered 31 goals and 33 assists in 348 matches for the Merseyside outfit, lifting seven trophies.

Speaking about the upcoming clash at the Emirates today (October 9), Odegaard added:

"This current Liverpool side is obviously a very strong team too, and this is another challenge for us today. What they have done over the last few years speaks for itself and although they haven't started as well this time as they have in previous seasons, their squad is full of quality."

The Reds, who finished second last season, are currently 10th in the 2022-23 Premier League standings with 10 points from seven games.

The north London outfit, meanwhile, could go top of the table with a victory.

Mark Lawrenson offers interesting prediction for Arsenal-Liverpool clash

In his column for Paddy Power, former Reds defender Mark Lawrenson predicted the outcome of Sunday's clash at the Emirates. He wrote:

"I think this might be a draw. Arsenal are very good; the young players are starting to bloom and blossom. They've got a strong underbelly, which is something they haven’t had for ages, and they can defend."

He added:

"I was at Anfield when Liverpool played Rangers, and it could have been four or five. This might be a game where they turn a corner, but with Arsenal playing so well, I’ll go for a draw."

Prediction: Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool

