Arsenal close to agreeing deal with Real Madrid midfielder - Reports 

Arsenal are reportedly close to agreeing a deal for the permanent transfer of Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard.

According to a report by The Athletic, the Gunners are close to agreeing a deal worth €35m and the transfer could be finalized within the coming days.

Odegaard reportedly did not train with the rest of the Los Blancos first team on Tuesday ahead of his proposed return to north London.

It is believed the deal could be completed in time for the Norway international to feature in Arsenal's clash with Chelsea on Sunday. However, there is still a fair amount of work to be done before the move is finalized.

The transfer would seal a permanent return to Arsenal for Martin Odegaard, with the former Stromsgodset man having spent the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates.

Odegaard came through as a highly-rated teenager in Norway and broke several records in his country before he turned 16. His displays caught the attention of several top clubs on the continent but it was Real Madrid who won the race for his signature in 2015.

He, has, however, struggled to make a mark at the Bernabeu, with a handful of loan spells - most recently at Arsenal - spent away from the club.

His time with the Gunners saw him score two goals and provide two assists from 20 matches in all competitions. Despite not having the most productive spell, the Arsenal board were seemingly convinced enough to sanction his permanent purchase.

Arsenal in need of reinforcements if they are to avoid another disastrous season

Arsenal had a season to forget

Arsenal endured their worst campaign in almost three decades last term that culminated in the club not securing European qualification.

This is a far cry from the heights the club were previously used to and it was expected that a major overhaul would take place over the summer.

However, that has not been the case and any false hopes fans of the club had for the coming season were promptly dashed on the opening day.

A dire performance in an opening day defeat to newly-promoted Brentford exposed how ill-prepared the club are for the coming season. The majority of the issues that have plagued Arsenal over the last few years were in full glare and big decisions have to be made to avoid another disastrous campaign.

While the signing of Martin Odegaard could help with some of the issues, the 22-year-old has not shown enough consistency to make Arsenal fans overly excited about his arrival.

