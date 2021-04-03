Arsenal close to signing Borussia Dortmund star Zagadou - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly confident of completing a move for Borussia Dortmund defender Dan-Axel Zagadou when the transfer window opens in the summer.

According to Duncan Castles on the Transfer Window Podcast, Arsenal have been tracking the performances of Zagadou for a while and have decided to make a move for the Frenchman.

Dan-Axel Zagadou was part of the PSG youth academy. He joined Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2017 on a free transfer, signing a five-year contract with the Bundesliga side.

Zagadou quickly became a prominent member of Dortmund's senior squad and has gone on to make 73 appearances in all competitions for the club. He has, however, been ruled out for a lengthy period of time this season due to a knee injury, and has managed to make just nine Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund this season.

Arsenal are reportedly desperate to sign a defender this summer. The Gunners have already sent Sokratis and Shkodran Mustafi out through the exit door in the January transfer window, and are also bracing themselves for the exit of David Luiz, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Arsenal's defense has proven to be their biggest source of concern in recent years. The Gunners managed to sign a top-quality center back in the form of Gabriel Magalhaes last season. Magalhaes has formed a solid partnership with Rob Holding at the center of Arsenal's defense in recent weeks.

The Gunners will, however, look to sign another central defender to provide Arteta with adequate options for next season. The report suggests that Zagadou could be available for £25 million, which could prove to be a bargain price for a player with his potential.

Arsenal will look to negotiate a cheaper fee of Dan-Axel Zagadou as they will needs funds to sign Martin Odegaard

Zagadou has impressed for Dortmund

Arsenal will look to negotiate a cheaper fee for Dan-Axel Zagadou with Borussia Dortmund given that the Frenchman has just one year left on his contract with the club.

The Gunners will also have to deal with a limited transfer budget this summer due to the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Negotiating a cheaper fee for Zagadou will allow Arsenal to spend big on the likes of Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos this summer.