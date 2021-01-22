Reports: Arsenal are close to signing Martin Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid 

Arsenal are 'very close' to signing Martin Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid. The Norwegian midfielder has requested Real Madrid to let him leave the club in January. Zinedine Zidane has starved the player of regular playing time during the first half of the season.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Arsenal are close to signing Odegaard on loan for the rest of the season. The Gunners have been desperate to sign an attacking midfielder since Mikel Arteta decided to leave Mesut Ozil out of Arsenal's Premier League and Europe League squads.

Arsenal have focused on getting rid of the deadweight at the club in the winter transfer window. The club have let go of the likes of Mesut Ozil and Sokratis in order to create room in the squad for new signings.

According to the report, Zinedine Zidane is keen on keeping hold of Odegaard as he views the Norwegian as a player for the future at Real Madrid. The 22-year-old has made just nine appearances for Real Madrid so far this season, which has left him extremely frustrated.

Arsenal will, however, face stiff competition from Real Sociedad, who are eager to bring their former star back to the club.

A reminder of this evening's headlines.https://t.co/VN8XMXcxhT — Arsenal FC News (@ArsenalFC_fl) January 21, 2021

Arsenal will face competition from Real Sociedad for Martin Odegaard's signature

Villarreal CF v Real Sociedad - La Liga

Odegaard spent the 2019-20 season on loan at La Real, where he shone for the club, becoming one of the best attacking midfielders and chance creators in the La Liga. The midfielder's performances for Real Sociedad forced Real Madrid to keep hold of him in the summer despite interest from a number of clubs.

A move to Real Sociedad could suit Odegaard as he is familiar with the club and the league. However, a move to Arsenal where he would be playing in the toughest league in the world could really help his development.

Martin Odegaard would prefer to join Real Sociedad over Arsenal, according to BBC 🗞 pic.twitter.com/U28EEjP82B — Goal (@goal) January 21, 2021

Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos, who is also on loan from Real, recently spoke up about Odegaard's need for game time.

"At Real Madrid, I needed to know that I would have equal opportunities. I was obsessed with playing again. I wasn't getting minutes, but I realised it was best to work and reverse the situation and be important [with another club]," said Ceballos.

"If I do this [ go on loan], I'll play again. It couldn't have been any clearer. I can tell you what happened to me at Madrid. I don't know exactly what will happen with Martin Odegaard, but it's obvious that any player who wants to succeed at Madrid is going to grab the opportunity he has," added Ceballos.