“Arsenal have no clue” – Tim Sherwood slams Gunners for ‘boring’ display against Brighton

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood has criticized Arsenal for their lackluster display against Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League.

Arsenal and Brighton played out a goalless draw at the Falmer Stadium on Saturday, bringing an end to the Gunners' four-match winning streak.

Sherwood slammed Arsenal after the match, highlighting that the north London giants need more flexibility in their playing style.

“Arsenal have no clue when to go long. They need to be more flexible in how they play. They are hell-bent on playing out from the back – they (Brighton) mix it up. They know when to play through and they know when to go long," he said.

“It looked like that was after the Lord Mayor’s Show. That was the big game (Tottenham). Now, we are back to the boring business and it looked boring,” Sherwood told Premier League Productions.

I think it's a point gained: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was also critical of his side's performance against Brighton, accepting that they weren't in control of the game.

He even went on to say that the draw wasn't two points lost but a point gained as they didn't 'deserve anything more than that'.

“I think it’s a point gained. I don’t think we deserved anything more than that. We did deserve the points because we defended really well the last 15-20 meters of the pitch," said the Spaniard.

“But in the end we never felt in control of the game and we struggled to break their press and get a good sequence of passes and impose ourselves in the final third and they made it really tough for us,” Arteta said after the match.

Arsenal's next assignment is against Crystal Palace on October 19 in the Premier League.

