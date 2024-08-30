Arsenal complete loan signing of veteran star from rival PL club: Fabrizio Romano

  • home icon
By Matthew Guyett
Modified Aug 30, 2024 14:24 GMT
Arsenal FC v FC Porto: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 - Source: Getty
Mikel Arteta adds the veteran goalkeeper to his side (Image - Getty)

Fabrizio Romano reports that Arsenal have signed Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto on a season-long loan. The Brazilian shot-stopper has joined the Gunners as Aaron Ramsdale's replacement after his £25 million move to Southampton.

Transfer expert Romano reports that Neto arrived at the Emirates on loan after the club could not agree on a deal with Espanyol for Joan Garcia. The north London outfit offered a fixed fee of €20 million plus add-ons, but the La Liga side turned it down.

Neto, 35, is a seasoned veteran who joined Bournemouth after leaving Barcelona in August 2022. Last season, he was predominantly Andoni Iraola's No.1, keeping seven clean sheets in 32 games across competitions.

The Cherries have made a loan signing themselves by bringing Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arizzabalaga to the Vitality. This left Neto surplus to requirements, and he'll now provide backup to David Raya at Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta could do with Neto's experience, which the Brazilian has in abundance. He won two Serie A titles with Juventus and two Copa del Rey trophies with Barca.

Arsenal were linked with several goalkeepers amid uncertainty over Ramsdale's future before his exit to Southampton. They signed English goalkeeping gem Tommy Setford from Ajax for just under £1 million, but he'll be expected to appear at youth level.

Mikel Arteta explains why Arsenal have signed Neto

Mikel Arteta needed to react to Aaron Ramsdale&#039;s departure and turned to Neto (Image - Getty)
Mikel Arteta needed to react to Aaron Ramsdale's departure and turned to Neto (Image - Getty)

Arsenal's business for the summer looks to be concluding after Neto's loan deal went through on deadline day. He's the third arrival at the Emirates, with Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori joining from Bologna and Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino signing from Real Sociedad.

Arteta was asked about Neto's capture ahead of his side's clash with Brighton & Hove Albion tomorrow (August 31). He said (via football.london):

"It’s clear that we have lost Karl (Hein) and Aaron so we have to replace them both."

Ramsdale's exit ends a lengthy debate over Arteta's decision to drop him for Raya. The England international had been his No.1 before the Spaniard joined from Brentford on an initial loan last season.

Karl Hein has taken on a loan to La Liga outfit Real Valladolid to gain more first-team opportunities. The Gunners needed to reinforce their goalkeeping department.

Raya, 28, has impressed for the Bees and quickly won Arteta over last season. He's started this season with two clean sheets from two games, producing a spectacular save in his side's 2-0 win against Aston Villa (August 24).

