Arsenal confident of beating Manchester City and Manchester United to sign midfielder - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly confident of beating Premier League rivals Manchester United and Manchester City to the signature of teenage star Sverre Nypan. The Rosenborg youngster has caught the eye of some of Europe's biggest sides with his displays in the Norwegian Eliteserien.

Manchester United were reported to be leading the race for the 18-year-old midfielder, having scouted him multiple times since facing Rosenborg in a pre-season friendly earlier this year. TBR Football now reports, however, that Arsenal are ahead of the Red Devils and several other teams, including Manchester City, having already initiated talks over a transfer.

Norway U-21 international Nypan may be inclined to move to the Emirates after seeing the exploits of countryman Martin Odegaard at the club. The teenager is regarded by many within his country as the next big thing to emerge from the Norwegian top-flight, and is represented by Erling Haaland's agent Rafaela Pimenta.

Sverre Nypan scored eight goals and provided seven assists in 28 league games in 2024, signifying his ability to influence games from central midfield. The teenager has already made over 50 senior appearances for Rosenborg and is expected to cost in the region of £10 million.

A creative player with impressive technique and great dribbling skills, Nypan has proven that he can impact games against opposition much older than he is. Rosenborg are resigned to losing him, but want his future to be sorted out before the start of the new Eliteserien season in April.

Arsenal are keen to strengthen their midfield, and Nypan will come in to fight for a spot alongside 17-year-old prodigy Ethan Nwaneri, if signed. The Gunners will have to act quickly in the next few weeks if they are to beat the likes of Manchester City and Manchester United to the signature of the youngster.

Arsenal, Manchester United make enquiry about Brentford star - Reports

Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester United have reportedly made enquiries about the possibility of signing Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo this month. The English sides are keen on the Cameroon international, who has been one of the league's most impressive attackers this season.

Fabrice Hawkins of RMC Sport has reported that Mbeumo is the subject of interest from multiple sides after scoring 13 goals so far this season. The 25-year-old has only 18 months left on his contract with the Bees, and could move for around €50 million this month.

Arsenal are in need of attacking cover following injuries to Bukayo Saka, Ethan Nwaneri, and Gabriel Jesus, and may move for Mbeumo. Manchester United, on the other hand, are looking to sign top talents to raise the level of their squad under Ruben Amorim.

