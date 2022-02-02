Arsenal: Confirmed signings and departure in the winter transfer window (2022) 

Bemused, annoyed and speechless are some of the emotions that Arsenal fans are experiencing at present. They were hopeful going into the January transfer window that deals for some of the players that the club were regularly being linked with would materialize.

However, the transfer window has been slammed shut and the Arsenal faithful are left ranting about the calamity of the window their club has had. Manager Mikel Arteta was particularly targeting the midfielder and striker position. It is no secret that the Gunners needed reliable incomings to finish the season on a high.

Newcastle United acted promptly and signed Bruno Guimares from Olympique Lyon, who was being heavily linked with the Gunners. The north London club were also met with disappointment in their approach to signing Dusan Vlahovic. The Fiorentina striker chose to sign for Juventus in the most high profile transfer of the window.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Juventus



“I’m extremely happy - I’m joining a glorious club and this is what I wanted. I can’t wait”. Dusan Vlahović: “There were lot of rumours about clubs from abroad… but it was an easy choice for me [to sign for Juventus]. This club has winning mentality, like me”.“I’m extremely happy - I’m joining a glorious club and this is what I wanted. I can’t wait”. Dusan Vlahović: “There were lot of rumours about clubs from abroad… but it was an easy choice for me [to sign for Juventus]. This club has winning mentality, like me”. ⚪️⚫️ #Juventus“I’m extremely happy - I’m joining a glorious club and this is what I wanted. I can’t wait”. https://t.co/7OMzCVyNUq

Right now, there are more questions than answers. No wonder the Arsenal fanbase is worried about how their club will fare for the remainder of the season.

Arsenal are only left with 19 first team squad members

For the last couple of years, there has been a narrative going around the Gunners. They have a habit of offering huge contracts to players who are aging and moving past their prime and that there's an unnecessary burden on the wage bill.

Well, none of that should bother Arsenal anymore because Edu Gaspar and Arteta have done a mass clearout in this window. There were as many as 14 outgoings from the club in January. Though the wage bill will feel somewhat relaxed, it might end up hurting them for the bad.

First-team players like Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Pablo Mari, Calum Chambers and Sead Kolasinac have all left the club. The former two have left on loan deals for the remainder of the season to Serie A clubs Roma and Udinese respectively. Meanwhile Chambers left for Aston Villa on a full transfer and Kolasinac joined Olympique Marseille permanently.

Arguably the biggest exit saga was that of axed captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. There was huge uncertainty regarding the deal but Barcelona were determined to bring the striker to Spain. They successfully pushed the deal through in the last few minutes of the window.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



(h/t @tjuanmart) Aubameyang trained with Barcelona today, despite not having been officially announced yet(h/t @tjuanmart) Aubameyang trained with Barcelona today, despite not having been officially announced yet 👀(h/t @tjuanmart) https://t.co/ECveQBitZp

Getting rid of his massive £350,000-per-week salary will do a world of good to the Gunners. However, it is sad that such an important player for the club, arguably the best striker within their ranks left in such circumstances.

Coveted youngster Folarin Balogun has also been loaned out to Middlesbrough. Big things are expected of the young striker, who signed a long-term deal with Arsenal last year but was getting limited opportunities. Regular game time was necessary for his development and he will spend the rest of the season on loan in the Championship.

Can Arsenal make it back to the Champions League places?

Mikel Arteta's side are out of both the EFL League Cup and FA Cup tournaments and their only focus will now be the Premier League. As such, their would be no excuses if they fail to make it to the top-four. They are currently sixth in the points table with 36 points but have games in hand over Manchester United and West Ham. Both are placed above the Gunners in fourth and fifth respectively.

The only players that the Gunners signed are Lino Sousa and Auston Trusty. The former is a youth product from West Brom's academy. He signed his first professional contract and will now grow in Arsenal's youth setup.

Trusty, on the other hand, signed from Colarado Rapids, owned by the club's owner Stan Kroenke. He is a centre-back known for his ball-playing abilities and physical prowess. The MLS player will spend the rest of the season with the Rapids on loan and join Arsenal only in July.

They also reportedly signed USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner but he will only join the club in the summer.

With just 19 players in the first team squad, Arsenal could be forced to panic if injuries, COVID and suspensions strike them at the wrong time. Edu will rue missing out on a midfielder and striker. He will pray that they do not miss the players they allowed to leave for the rest of the campaign.

Ins: Auston Trusty, Lino Sousa.

Also Read Article Continues below

Outs: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Calum Chambers, Sead Kolasinac, Ainsley Maitland-Niles (loan), Pablo Mari (loan), Folarin Balogun (loan), Karl Hein (loan), Tim Akinola (loan), Jordi Osei-Tutu (loan), Harry Clarke (loan), Nikolaj Moller (loan), Tyreece John-Jules (loan), Brooke Norton Cuffy (loan) and Dejan Iliev (released).

Edited by Aditya Singh