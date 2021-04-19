Arsenal consider move for Juventus target - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli. The Italian is widely expected to make the move to a top European club this summer and has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus in recent weeks.

According to Il Resto del Carlino, Arsenal could be added to the teams that are interested in signing Locatelli this summer. Sassuolo are reportedly ready to sell the midfielder due to their current financial situation.

Locatelli has been in fine form for Sassuolo this season. His consistent performances earned him a call-up to the Italian national team, for whom he has made nine appearances.

Arsenal are desperate to sign a top-quality midfielder this summer to partner with Thomas Partey. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta continues to lack faith in the likes of Granit Xhaka, Mohamed Elneny and Dani Ceballos.

Arterta is desperate to sign Real Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard on a permanent deal this summer and is likely to be in the market for a midfielder. The north London club are, however, likely to face heavy competition from Juventus.

The Italian giants have reportedly made contact with Locatelli's representatives during the January transfer window and are expected to sign him in the summer. Manchester City are also reportedly interested in the 23-year-old.

Arsenal desperately need a midfielder like Locatelli

Arsenal have endured a poor 2020-21 campaign under Mikel Arteta. Despite having a strong transfer window, during which they were able to sign a number of their top targets, the club have failed to maintain consistency this season.

The Gunners are currently in tenth place in the Premier League table and were knocked out of the FA Cup and EFL Cup early on in the season. Mikel Arteta's only realistic chance of qualifying for Europe is if they win the Europa League this season.

Arsenal will need to sign a top quality midfielder and defender this summer if they are to stand any chance of fighting for a Champions League place next season.