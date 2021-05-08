Arsenal consider summer move for Sheffield United midfielder - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly weighing up a summer move for Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge.

The Norwegian has been one of the few positives for the Blades in an otherwise disappointing season.

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal will look to sign Sander Berge this summer after his release clause was slashed from £45 million to £35 million following Sheffield United's relegation from the Premier League.

The Gunners are reportedly desperate to sign a box-to-box midfielder. The club could part ways with Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard this summer as both players are likely to return to Real Madrid after their loan spells with the north London giants come to an end.

Sander Berge joined Sheffield United from Genk in January of 2020 in a deal worth £22 million, making him the club's record signing. The midfielder had an impressive start to life in the Premier League, helping the Blades to a ninth-place finish in the English top flight last season.

However, Sheffield United have struggled to replicate their impressive form in the Premier League this season. They have picked up just 17 points in the current campaign, winning 5 out of 34 games.

Their relegation from the Premier League means they could sell some of their prized assets in order to raise funds to balance the books.

Arsenal likely to face heavy competition from Liverpool and Everton for Sander Berge's signature

Arsenal could face competition from a number of Premier League clubs for the signature of Sander Berge.

Liverpool are rumored to be interested in signing the midfielder this summer. The Reds are bracing themselves for the exit of Georginio Wijnaldum at the end of the season.

Everton, on the other hand, are looking to improve their squad in order to make a push for the Champions League places next season.

Arsenal will have to trigger Sander Berge's £35 million release clause if they are to sign him. However, this could prove to be an obstacle for the Gunners due to their dismal financial situation.