Arsenal considering loan move for Real Madrid midfielder Isco 

Arsenal are interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Isco on a loan move in the January transfer window, according to Defensa Central. The report suggests that manager Mikel Arteta is looking to add a genuine playmaker to his squad and has identified Isco as a target.

PSG, Everton and Sevilla have also been linked with a move for the midfielder. Isco has been out of favor at Real Madrid and has started just three games for Zinedine Zidane this season.

Despite having fallen down the pecking order at Real Madrid, Isco is a great creative midfielder on his day. Arsenal, who have shored up their defensive unit under Arteta this season, have been struggling going forward.

Arteta are yet to use an out and out playmaker in his current system at Arsenal. However, a player like Isco would be perfect if he does choose to sign him.

The North London side have a good relationship with Real Madrid having taken Dani Ceballos on loan for the second season in a row. Arsenal attempted to sign Houssem Aouar in the summer window but were thwarted by his asking price.

Zinedine Zidane hinted that the playmaker might be leaving in the January window:

"Isco is our player but I don’t know how long for, although he is ours. We are happy like this, we are happy with him. He is our player."

Real Madrid lost disappointingly to Alaves in La Liga on Saturday, already their third loss this season. Zidane spoke about the inconsistent form of his team:

"I don’t have any explanations, we alternate between good and bad moments. The other day in Milan we played a good match, and today, three days later, we put in a display like that at home. It was our worst start to a match this season. We can’t change the flow of the match. It bothers me, and the players too I think. The problem we have right now is consistency."