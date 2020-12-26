Arsenal considering move for Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior - Reports

Arsenal are plotting a January loan move for Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr. Mikel Arteta's side have been struggling in the goals department, and the Gunners boss is looking at the Brazilian winger to solve his problem in attack.

The 20-year-old winger has been a regular feature for Real Madrid since his move from Flamengo in 2018. However, Vinicius Jr. has not been able to establish himself as a first team player in Zinedine Zidane's side since his move to Spain.

Mikel Arteta's side have had problems with finding the back of the net all season. Arsenal's attacking players have failed to provide a consistent supply of goals for the side. Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been the most noticeable of the misfiring attackers, with the striker scoring only three goals in the Premier League this season.

According to the Daily Star, the Gunners are looking for a creative attacking player to provide support to their attack. Arsenal have reportedly cooled their interest in Real Madrid's Isco and have turned their attention to Vinicius Jr. Arteta is also looking to part ways with some of the players in his squad. Moves for Mesut Ozil and Sokratis look likely, while a loan move for William Saliba is also believed to be in the works.

Vinicius Jr. will provide Arsenal with creativity down the wing. The Gunners had hoped that summer signing Willian would be able to bring a different dynamic to their attack, but the Brazilian's Arsenal career hasn't been a successful one so far. Vinicius Jr., who is renowned for his pace and dribbling skills, should be able to provide the cutting edge to Mikel Arteta's floundering attack.

Mikel Arteta's side currently sit 15th in the Premier League table, only four points above the relegation zone. The Gunners have only won one of their last ten Premier League games, having scored only four goals in the process. This dismal form has put immense pressure on Arteta to get them out of the dire situation the team has found themselves in.

Arsenal host Frank Lampard's Chelsea on Boxing Day in what is sure to be an immensely difficult matchup for the Gunners. Mikel Arteta will be hoping his side can turn around their misfortunes by winning the London derby on Saturday, but the Spaniard would definitely be happy if Arsenal can play out a draw against the Blues.