Arsenal are putting emergency plans into place as the club faces the unthinkable scenario of relegation from the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's side currently sit in 15th place, four points above the drop zone and have been on a run of dismal form of late.

The Gunners are winless in seven Premier League games and have lost eight of their 14 games this season. However, it is expected that the club will find it's form soon enough and make it's way up the table as the second half of the season draws near.

According to The Telegraph, the higher-ups at Arsenal are readying contingency plans in case the club drops down to the Championship. The players have relegation clauses in their contracts which would significantly reduce the wages they are currently on, should Arsenal get relegated.

😳 Sam Allardyce says Arsenal are "absolutely" in a relegation fight given their position in the Premier League table. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 23, 2020

The clause obliges the players to take a pay cut of 25 percent of their current salaries, which is a significant amount given the Gunners' huge wage bill. Arsenal's total wage bill currently exceeds £150 million, with the top earners being club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and outcast Mesut Ozil, who both sit on £350,000 per week.

Summer signing Willian also adds to the massive wage bill, reportedly raking in £200,000 per week after his free transfer from Chelsea. It is unclear,, however, if the club would increase the pay-cut for its highest earners, in a bid to decrease the wage bill even more.

Arsenal need to find their form soon

Arsenal need to bolster their squad in January

Mikel Arteta's side have had a disastrous start to the season. The Gunners have been poor away from home and at the Emirates Stadium, with their last Premier League win coming at the beginning of November with a 1-0 victory against Manchester United. Since then, Arsenal have fallen to defeat against the likes of Aston Villa, Wolves, Tottenham Hotspur, Burnley and Everton and are currently languishing in 15th place on the table.

Arsenal's misfortunes coincided with club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's goal drought, as the striker has only scored three goals in the Premier League this season. Aubameyang hadn't scored a goal from open play since the first game of the season but finally found the net in the 1-1 draw against Southampton.

It is time for Arsenal players to take some responsibility?



Have your say on who Arsenal could keep or sell this January.. 👇 — Sky Sports (@SkySports) December 23, 2020

Arsenal will hope to turn around their fortunes soon, but things currently look bleak for the Gunners. Mikel Arteta's side host high-flying Chelsea on Saturday, with a draw expected to be a terrific result for the Gunners. The North London side then go on a run of winnable fixtures which should see them climb up the table and away from the relegation zone.