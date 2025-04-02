Arsenal dealt big injury blow ahead of Real Madrid UCL clash as key player gets subbed out after picking up injury

Arsenal have been dealt a major blow ahead of their UEFA Champions League meeting with Real Madrid as Gabriel Magalhaes has suffered an injury. The Brazil international had to come off in the first half of his side's 2-1 win over Fulham with what looked like a hamstring problem.

Gabriel Magalhaes started the game for Mikel Arteta's side alongside regular partner William Saliba, but played only 15 minutes for the Gunners. The former Lille man appeared to injured his hamstring as he ran back to defend against a counter, forcing him off the pitch. He was replaced by Jakub Kiwior in the 16th minute, with the Pole making his ninth league appearance of the campaign.

Arteta would have been left sweating over the fitness of the 27-year-old Brazilian defender, who has scored five times across all competitions this term. The Gunners will face Everton at the weekend before locking horns with Real Madrid next week in the Champions League.

The Spanish tactician will have to continue with Kiwior at the back if Gabriel remains sidelined through injury. An ever-present for the Gunners, Gabriel has made 42 appearances across all competitions this season, and will be a big miss for the side.

Arsenal are already without Riccardo Calafiori due to injury, as the defender injured his knee during the international break last month. Ben White is also out injured, having picked up a problem in training just before the Fulham game.

Arsenal suffered another scare in the second period as Jurrien Timber came off after 77 minutes for Leandro Trossard. The Dutch defender had received treatment in the first half but soldiered on until the final stages, and Thomas Partey ended the game in his position.

Arsenal close gap to Liverpool with fine win over Fulham

Arsenal narrowed Liverpool's lead atop the Premier League standings to nine points after an impressive 2-1 win over Fulham at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners made it back-to-back league wins for the first time since February, having also beaten Chelsea just before the international break.

The Gunners went ahead in the 37th minute as 18-year-old midfielder Ethan Nwaneri set up Mikel Merino to score his fifth goal since being converted to a striker. The Spaniard met a cut-back from the youngster before seeing his effort deflect into the back of the net.

Arsenal added a second in the 73rd minute as Bukayo Saka marked his return to action with a goal from close range. Gabriel Martinelli flicked a cross from Merino to the back post, where Saka applied a simple headed finish for his sixth league goal of the season.

Fulham threatened after conceding a second goal, and striker Rodrigo Muniz missed a free header from in front of an open net. The Cottagers eventually pulled one back through Brazilian striker Muniz in added time, but did not have enough time to push for a leveller.

