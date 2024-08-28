Arsenal dealt blow as journalist says top transfer target is unlikely to leave current club in the summer transfer window

Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has dismissed claims that Nico Williams could move to Arsenal in the summer transfer window. Williams, Spain's Euro 2024 hero, was heavily linked with Barcelona earlier in the transfer window. However, the Catalan club couldn't reach an agreement with Athletic Club, and the move never happened.

Williams, meanwhile, was benched by Ernesto Valverde during Athletic Club's 1-0 win against Valencia on August 28. While it might have been fitness management from Valverde, transfer rumors sparked again. Several reports suggested that the Gunners could make a bid for the tantalizing Spanish winger.

Di Marzio, though, has discarded any potential summer move for Williams. The esteemed journalist claimed (via afcstuff on X):

“Nico Williams, he will stay at Bilbao, he has decided to stay for another year minimum, so there’s no chance that he’ll leave in the coming days.”

Athletic Club reportedly want to extend Williams' contract and want him to stay until the end of the 2024-25 season at least. His current contract expires in 2027. The Europa League final will take place at San Mames this season. Bilbao are keen on playing that game in front of their own fans and Williams is the best player they have at the moment.

Arsenal, meanwhile, reportedly wanted to sign a new winger this summer. They also courted Pedro Neto, who has joined Chelsea. Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino are Mikel Arteta's summer signings and David Raya's initial loan move has also become permanent.

Fabrizio Romano downplays Nico Williams to Arsenal talks

Nico Williams showed his quality during Euro 2024. He scored twice during the competition, including the opener in the 2-1 final win against England. He was an electrifying presence in Spain's attack throughout the tournament.

Hence, it isn't surprising that top clubs like Arsenal took notice. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, however, has dismissed Williams potentially moving to the Emirates. He told GiveMeSport:

"I don't think it's going to be a super big name like Nico Williams. I don't think Nico will be on the move. I saw many reports this week on Arsenal and Nico Williams, but it's not realistic at all from what I'm hearing."

Romano added that making a marquee signing is not on Arsenal's agenda. The Gunners have made limited acquisitions. That said, they still have a few transfer situations to solve. Aaron Ramsdale's pending future could be an interesting topic before the imminent transfer deadline day, with Southampton interested.

