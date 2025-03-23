Arsenal dealt blow as Real Madrid step up pursuit to sign Gunners target in the summer: Reports

According to an AS report, Arsenal's pursuit of Martin Zubimendi is under threat after Real Madrid stepped up its pursuit of the midfielder's signature. The Real Sociedad star has been a vital part of the Basque club and recently helped La Roja to the European Championships in the summer of 2024.

Ad

Zubimendi came through the Sociedad youth ranks and made 226 appearances for his boyhood club. He scored 10 goals and provided nine assists, helping the team win one Copa del Rey. The midfielder has also established himself as a member of the Spanish national team, bagging 15 caps for the Iberian nation.

Arsenal is keen to sign the Spanish midfielder as Mikel Arteta looks to prepare his side for the potential departure of Thomas Partey and Jorgino. The pair are out of contract in the summer and the north London side has not shown any intention to extend either contract.

Ad

Trending

However, Real Madrid remains interested in the midfielder, who is considered one of the best number sixes in the sport. The Spanish giants hope the 26-year-old can strengthen their team and help them add to their impressive trophy haul if signed.

Arsenal captain excited ahead of Real Madrid clash

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has spoken about his excitement about facing Real Madrid in the quarterfinal of the UEFA Champions League. The Norwegian midfielder spent the early stages of his career with Los Blancos, signing a decade ago from Stromsgodset for a reported € 2.8 million fee before joining the Gunners in 2021 for a reported €35 million fee.

Ad

In an interview with the press ahead of the side's clash in the final eight of the UEFA Champions League, Odegaard discussed the belief in his team ahead of the clash, saying via The Metro:

"Of course, these will be two very important matches against Real Madrid, and for me personally, it will be special to play against my former team. We believe in ourselves and we know what we can do. Our performances in the Champions League have been very good, winning seven of our ten matches so far. We’re looking forward to the first leg here at the Emirates Stadium next month. It will be a great evening."

Arsenal last faced Los Blancos in the UEFA Champions League in the 2006 edition of the tournament. The Gunners secured a 1-0 aggregate victory over the Madrid-based giants, thanks to a 47th-minute strike from Thierry Henry at the Santiago Bernabeu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback