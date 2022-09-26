Arsenal dealt fresh blow as 25-year-old withdraws from international duty due to head injury

Arsenal have confirmed that defender Kieran Tierney suffered a head injury while playing for Scotland against Ireland in the Nations League.

The Gunners released a statement on their website which stated that the 25-year-old has withdrawn from the Scotland squad and returned to north London. The statement also adds that the move is purely as a precaution.

Tierney has a long history of injury problems, and this latest setback is sure to be a concern for the Gunners, as the left-back has made seven appearances this season.

Scotland National Team @ScotlandNT Scotland squad update.



IN: Barrie McKay & Stephen Kingsley.

OUT: Scott McKenna, Kieran Tierney & Scott McTominay. Scotland squad update. IN: Barrie McKay & Stephen Kingsley.OUT: Scott McKenna, Kieran Tierney & Scott McTominay. https://t.co/EwZX6gQiS6

The pacy left-back appears to have lost his place in the Arsenal starting lineup to Oleksandr Zinchenko, who has been extremely impressive since his summer move from Manchester City.

However, Mikel Arteta may have a problem at left-back for his team's huge clash with Tottenham on Saturday, with Zinchenko missing their previous game due to injury. The upcoming north London derby is one of the biggest clashes between the two sides in recent years, as both sit in the Premier League's top three.

Tierney has made 94 appearances for Arsenal since his arrival from Celtic in 2019, but has only played more than 25 games once in a single season due to relentless injury problems.

Arsenal News Channel @Arsenalnewschan last night Scotland Manager Steve Clarke has confirmed that Kieran Tierney 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 is ok and was only taken off as a precaution after being forced off with a head knock during Scotland's 2-1 win over Republic of Irelandlast night Scotland Manager Steve Clarke has confirmed that Kieran Tierney 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 is ok and was only taken off as a precaution after being forced off with a head knock during Scotland's 2-1 win over Republic of Ireland 🇮🇪 last night 🙏👍 https://t.co/3YFb9JweiP

Pundit claims Arsenal need to win against big teams if they want to win the Premier League

The Gunners sit top of the Premier League, but do have some difficult fixtures coming up against the likes of Tottenham, Manchester City and Liverpool.

The Gunners' recent record against the big teams is poor, and former striker Kevin Campbell believes Mikel Arteta needs to address that issue.

The pundit told Football Insider (as per Football Insider):

“There are certain hurdles that Arsenal have to get over. The North London derby is one of them. It is first against third so it is a big game."

He further continued:

“Liverpool are coming up as well. There is still City away and City at home. These are games that need to be won if you want to challenge for the title. If we win those games the team deserves to be talked about as title contenders."

He added:

“There is so many big games for this Arsenal team to overcome. They have to get through them. Some of the games are going to go ok and other aren’t. If you can beat your rivals, you have a good chance of challenging for the title. You have to win those games though.”

